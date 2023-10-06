Unveiling Super Micro Computer (SMCI)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Discovering the intrinsic value of Super Micro Computer (SMCI) using GuruFocus' proprietary GF Value

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Super Micro Computer Inc (

SMCI, Financial) has shown a 4.12% daily gain and an 18.5% gain over the last three months. With an impressive Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 11.45, the question arises - is this stock significantly overvalued? This article aims to answer that question and provide an in-depth analysis of SMCI's valuation. Read on to discover more.

Company Introduction

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to various markets, including cloud computing, data center, Big Data, high-performance computing, and the "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Their solutions range from server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. With a current stock price of $280.49 per share, Super Micro Computer has a market cap of $14.80 billion and appears to be significantly overvalued, according to the GF Value.

1707766266384613376.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a unique calculation that estimates a stock's fair value based on historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the stock's share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and have poor future returns. On the other hand, if the stock's share price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued and have high future returns.

Based on this valuation method, Super Micro Computer's stock appears to be significantly overvalued. As a result, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

1707766247040483328.png

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Hence, it is crucial to review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Super Micro Computer has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.52, which is better than 52.53% of 2372 companies in the Hardware industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Super Micro Computer at 8 out of 10, indicating strong financial health.

1707766285728743424.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Super Micro Computer has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. With revenues of $7.10 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $11.45 over the past 12 months, its operating margin of 10.68% is better than 77.73% of 2456 companies in the Hardware industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Super Micro Computer's profitability as strong.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. Super Micro Computer's 3-year average annual revenue growth is 26.3%, which ranks better than 90.69% of 2332 companies in the Hardware industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 86.9%, which ranks better than 96.74% of 1961 companies in the Hardware industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to assess a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) with its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. For the past 12 months, Super Micro Computer's ROIC is 31.4, and its cost of capital is 11.84.

1707766302401101824.png

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of Super Micro Computer appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. Its growth ranks better than 96.74% of 1961 companies in the Hardware industry. To learn more about Super Micro Computer stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.