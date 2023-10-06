Unveiling Euronav NV (EURN)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Today, we delve into Euronav NV (

EURN, Financial)'s valuation, considering its daily loss of 8.5%, a 3-month gain of 12.1%, and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 2.92. The question remains: is the stock significantly undervalued? This article aims to provide a thorough valuation analysis of Euronav NV (EURN) to answer this question. So, let's get into it.

Introduction to Euronav NV

Euronav NV, with its primary operations in maritime shipping and storage of crude oil and petroleum products, has established itself as a significant player in the industry. The company's revenue generation is primarily from its tankers segment, operating crude oil tankers on international markets. The current stock price stands at $16, while the GF Value, a measure of fair value, is at $24.04. This discrepancy prompts a closer look into the company's intrinsic value.

1707766681020923904.png

Diving into the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the stock's fair trading value, around which the stock price is likely to fluctuate. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Euronav NV (

EURN, Financial), with its current price of $16 per share and a market cap of $3.20 billion, shows signs of being significantly undervalued. This indicates that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1707766661920063488.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength of Euronav NV

Assessing the financial strength of a company is crucial before investing in its stock. Euronav NV has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.09, which is worse than 81.33% of 1034 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. The overall financial strength of Euronav NV is 5 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

1707766700880953344.png

Profitability and Growth of Euronav NV

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is usually less risky. Euronav NV's profitability is ranked 6 out of 10, indicating fair profitability. The company's operating margin is 47.3%, ranking better than 89.13% of 984 companies in the Oil & Gas industry.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. Euronav NV's 3-year average annual revenue growth is 1.6%, ranking worse than 67.63% of 862 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 3.4%, ranking worse than 64.94% of 830 companies in the Oil & Gas industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another way to determine its profitability. Euronav NV's ROIC is 16.01, and its WACC is 4.96, indicating that the company is creating value for shareholders.

1707766717582671872.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Euronav NV (

EURN, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition and profitability are fair, although its growth ranks lower than 64.94% of 830 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about Euronav NV stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.