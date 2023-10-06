Helmerich & Payne (HP)'s Hidden Bargain: An In-Depth Look at the 25% Margin of Safety Based on its Valuation

A comprehensive analysis of Helmerich & Payne's market value

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Helmerich & Payne Inc (

HP, Financial) experienced a daily loss of -3.87%, with a 3-month gain of 23.24%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stand at 3.81. Despite these figures, the question remains: is the stock significantly undervalued? In this article, we will delve into the company's valuation analysis, providing insights into its intrinsic value.

Company Introduction

Helmerich & Payne Inc (

HP, Financial) boasts the largest fleet of U.S. land drilling rigs. Its FlexRig line is the leading choice for drilling horizontal wells for U.S. tight oil and gas production. The company has a presence in almost every major U.S. shale play and a growing international presence. With a stock price of $42.34 and a GF Value of $67.89, we see a significant gap, suggesting that the stock might be undervalued.

1707766887393263616.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Currently, Helmerich & Payne (

HP, Financial) is believed to be significantly undervalued. The stock is trading at $42.34 per share, significantly below the GF Value Line, suggesting that the stock may have higher future returns. As a result, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1707766866774065152.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Therefore, it's essential to carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. Helmerich & Payne's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.54, better than 50.68% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. The company's overall financial strength is ranked 8 out of 10 by GuruFocus, indicating strong financial health.

1707766913754464256.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, usually poses less risk. Helmerich & Payne has been profitable 5 times over the past 10 years. With an operating margin of 17.87%, it ranks better than 65.04% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. However, the company's growth ranks worse than 74.34% of 830 companies in the Oil & Gas industry, with a 3-year average annual revenue growth of -9%.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted cost of capital (WACC). For the past 12 months, Helmerich & Payne's ROIC is 10.13, and its cost of capital is 10.84. This comparison offers insights into how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business.

1707766932943405056.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Helmerich & Payne's stock appears to be significantly undervalued. The company boasts strong financial health and fair profitability. Despite its lower-than-average growth in the Oil & Gas industry, the stock's current price suggests a promising future return. For more detailed financial information about Helmerich & Payne, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, visit the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.