Avangrid Inc (AGR): A Deep Dive into Its Performance Potential

Long-established in the Utilities - Regulated industry, Avangrid Inc ( AGR, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. It has recently witnessed a daily gain of 0.84%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of -18.93%. However, fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Avangrid Inc.

Understanding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Avangrid Inc the GF Score of 68 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Avangrid Inc: A Snapshot of the Business

Avangrid Inc, with a market cap of $11.66 billion and sales of $8.049 billion, operates two business units, Networks and Renewables. Networks operates eight regulated electric and natural gas utilities across New York, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts, serving over 3 million customers. Renewables has historically focused on developing onshore wind projects but is looking to make developments in solar and offshore wind over the next five years. It operates more than 8.6 gigawatts of renewable energy across the U.S. Spanish utility Iberdrola spun off Avangrid Inc's predecessor, Iberdrola USA, in 2015. Iberdrola owns 81.5% of Avangrid.

Financial Strength Breakdown

Avangrid Inc's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. The company's interest coverage ratio of 2.07 positions it worse than 78.06% of 433 companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. This ratio highlights potential challenges the company might face when handling its interest expenses on outstanding debt. The company's Altman Z-Scoreis just 0.59, which is below the distress zone of 1.81. This suggests that the company may face financial distress over the next few years. Additionally, the company's low cash-to-debt ratio at 0.01 indicates a struggle in handling existing debt levels. Furthermore, the company's debt-to-Ebitda ratio is 5.51, which is above Joel Tillinghast's warning level of 4 and is worse than 66.37% of 443 companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry.

Growth Prospects

A lack of significant growth is another area where Avangrid Inc seems to falter, as evidenced by the company's low Growth rank. The company's revenue has declined by 0 per year over the past three years, which underperforms worse than 0% of 486 companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. Stagnating revenues may pose concerns in a fast-evolving market. Lastly, Avangrid Inc predictability rank is just one star out of five, adding to investor uncertainty regarding revenue and earnings consistency.

Conclusion

Given Avangrid Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. While the company has a strong reputation in the Utilities - Regulated industry, its financial health and growth prospects raise concerns about its ability to maintain its historical performance. Therefore, investors should exercise caution when considering this stock.

