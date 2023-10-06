Brinker International (EAT): A Closer Look at Its Undervalued Status

Unveiling the True Worth of Brinker International (EAT)

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Brinker International Inc (

EAT, Financial) experienced a daily gain of 4.69%, although it has seen a 3-month loss of -11.87%. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 2.24. This article aims to answer the question: Is Brinker International (EAT) modestly undervalued? We will delve into a comprehensive valuation analysis of the company, providing you with valuable insights into its intrinsic worth.

Company Overview

Brinker International operates casual dining restaurants under the brands Chili Grill and Bar (Chili's) and Maggiano's Little Italy (Maggiano's). With a market cap of $1.50 billion and sales reaching $4.10 billion, the company has carved a niche in the casual dining sector. Its stock price currently stands at $32.51, while the GF Value, an estimation of its fair value, is $44.29. This initial comparison suggests that Brinker International (

EAT, Financial) may be modestly undervalued.

1707779989920808960.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. This measure is derived from three key factors: historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance and growth, and future estimates of business performance. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded.

Brinker International's stock is believed to be modestly undervalued based on GuruFocus' valuation method. The GF Value estimates the stock's fair value at $44.29, suggesting that at its current price of $32.51 per share, Brinker International's stock may be undervalued and have higher future returns.

1707779970534735872.png

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can pose a high risk of permanent capital loss. Brinker International's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.01 ranks worse than 96.56% of 349 companies in the Restaurants industry, indicating that the company's financial strength is poor.

1707780015145353216.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. Brinker International has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 4.18%, ranking better than 53.56% of 351 companies in the Restaurants industry.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Brinker International's average annual revenue growth is 5.1%, which ranks better than 71.12% of 329 companies in the Restaurants industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth is 6.2%, ranking better than 56.32% of 277 companies in the Restaurants industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. Brinker International's ROIC over the past 12 months was 7.83, while its WACC came in at 6.22, indicating that the company is creating value for shareholders.

1707780032706904064.png

Conclusion

Overall, Brinker International (

EAT, Financial) stock appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor, and its profitability is fair. However, its growth ranks better than 56.32% of 277 companies in the Restaurants industry. To learn more about Brinker International stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.