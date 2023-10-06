Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc ( DFIN, Financial) has recently seen a daily gain of 4.7%, and a 3-month gain of 26.43%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 2.74. However, the question arises: Is the stock significantly overvalued? This article aims to provide a comprehensive valuation analysis of Donnelley Financial Solutions. Read on to gain valuable insights.

Company Introduction

Donnelley Financial Solutions is a global risk and compliance solutions company. It offers regulatory filing and deal solutions through software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions. The company serves public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms. It operates in four segments: Capital Markets - Software Solutions, Capital Markets - Compliance and Communications Management, Investment Companies - Software Solutions, and Investment Companies - Compliance and Communications Management. The majority of its revenue is generated in the United States.

As of September 29, 2023, the stock price stands at $56.35, while the GF Value, an estimate of fair value, is at $32.34. This discrepancy suggests that the stock might be significantly overvalued.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded.

According to our calculations, Donnelley Financial Solutions appears to be significantly overvalued. With its current price of $56.35 per share and a market cap of $1.70 billion, the stock's future return is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.08, which ranks worse than 92.72% of 756 companies in the Capital Markets industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Donnelley Financial Solutions's financial strength as 6 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Donnelley Financial Solutions has been profitable 9 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $797.10 million and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $2.74. Its operating margin of 16.13% is better than 57.19% of 647 companies in the Capital Markets industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Donnelley Financial Solutions's profitability as fair.

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. The average annual revenue growth of Donnelley Financial Solutions is 0.4%, which ranks worse than 65.4% of 682 companies in the Capital Markets industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 12.6%, which ranks better than 50.43% of 468 companies in the Capital Markets industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. For the past 12 months, Donnelley Financial Solutions's return on invested capital is 14.39, and its cost of capital is 10.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Donnelley Financial Solutions's stock appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 50.43% of 468 companies in the Capital Markets industry. To learn more about Donnelley Financial Solutions stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

