Carnival Corp (CCL) Reports Record Revenue and Strong Q3 2023 Earnings

Company's financial performance exceeds expectations, demonstrating robust demand and operational resilience

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Carnival Corp (CCL) posts an all-time high revenue of $6.9 billion in Q3 2023
  • U.S. GAAP net income stands at $1.07 billion, exceeding June guidance range
  • Booking volumes during Q3 and September continue at significantly elevated levels
  • Company reduces debt by nearly $4 billion from its peak in Q1 2023

Released on September 29, 2023, Carnival Corp (

CCL, Financial) reported strong third quarter 2023 earnings, demonstrating a robust financial performance that exceeded expectations. The company's U.S. GAAP net income stood at $1.07 billion, or $0.79 diluted EPS, and adjusted net income of $1.18 billion, or $0.86 adjusted EPS, exceeded the June guidance range. The company's adjusted EBITDA of $2.22 billion also surpassed the June guidance range.

Third quarter revenues hit an all-time high of $6.9 billion, reflecting the company's resilience amidst a challenging operating environment. The strength in close-in demand enabled the company to increase its net per diems guidance for full year 2023 by one percentage point to up approximately 7.0 percent compared to 2019 (in constant currency).

Booking volumes during the third quarter and the month of September continued at significantly elevated levels. The company's cumulative advanced booked position for full year 2024 is well above the high end of the historical range at higher prices (in constant currency) than 2023 levels. Total customer deposits reached a third quarter record of $6.3 billion.

“We delivered over $1 billion to the bottom line with revenue reaching an all-time high” commented Carnival Corporation & plc’s Chief Executive Officer Josh Weinstein. “Both revenue and earnings significantly exceeded expectations this quarter enabling us to take up expectations for the year.”

For the first time since the resumption of guest cruise operations, U.S. GAAP net income turned positive, generating $1.07 billion, or $0.79 diluted EPS, marking a significant milestone. Adjusted net income of $1.18 billion, or $0.86 adjusted EPS, exceeded the June guidance range of $0.95 billion to $1.05 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA of $2.22 billion also exceeded the June guidance range of $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion. Third quarter revenues hit an all-time high of $6.9 billion. While gross margin yields were down compared to 2019, net yields (in constant currency) exceeded strong 2019 levels.

For the full year 2023, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of $4.1 billion to $4.2 billion, within the June guidance range, despite the $125 million net unfavorable impact from fuel price and currency from June guidance. Occupancy of 100 percent or higher is expected, with net per diems (in constant currency) up approximately 7.0 percent compared to 2019, one percentage point higher than the midpoint of June guidance, based on the continued strength in close-in demand.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of $800 million to $900 million, net yields (in constant currency) up mid-single digits compared to 2019 with occupancy in line with historical levels and net per diems (in constant currency) up 7.0% to 8.0% compared to 2019.

The company reduced its debt by nearly $4 billion from its peak in the first quarter of 2023 and ended the third quarter with $5.7 billion of liquidity. The third quarter generated cash from operations of $1.8 billion and adjusted free cash flow of $1.1 billion. The company expects continued growth in adjusted free cash flow to be the driver for paying down debt over time.

Carnival Corporation & plc is the largest global cruise company, and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines – AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Disclosures

Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.