Fonar Corp (FONR) Reports Fiscal 2023 Results: Revenue Growth Amid Rising Costs

Net income and income from operations decline, while total revenues and assets show slight increase

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Summary
  • Fonar Corp (FONR) reports a 1% increase in total revenues to $98.6 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.
  • Net income decreased by 30% to $12.1 million, while income from operations declined by 33% to $14.8 million.
  • Total assets at June 30, 2023, were $200.6 million, a slight increase from $199.3 million at June 30, 2022.
  • The company repurchased 103,148 shares at a cost of $1,759,457 as part of its stock repurchase plan.

Fonar Corp (

FONR, Financial), the inventor of MR Scanning, announced its fiscal 2023 results on September 28, 2023. The company's primary source of income is its wholly-owned diagnostic imaging management subsidiary, Health Management Company of America (HMCA). Despite facing challenges such as an acute shortage of MRI technologists and the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company managed to increase its total revenues by 1% to $98.6 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, compared to $97.6 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.

Financial Performance

However, Fonar Corp (

FONR, Financial) also reported an increase in total costs and expenses by 11% to $83.9 million, leading to a decrease in income from operations by 33% to $14.8 million. Net income also decreased by 30% to $12.1 million. Diluted net income per common share available to common shareholders decreased by 25% to $1.32.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

On the balance sheet, total assets at June 30, 2023, were $200.6 million, a slight increase from $199.3 million at June 30, 2022. Total liabilities decreased to $49.8 million from $53.1 million over the same period. The company's cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments increased by 5% to $51.3 million. Operating cash flow was $14.5 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, compared to $15.3 million for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2022.

Management Commentary

Timothy Damadian, President and CEO of FONAR, said: “For the most part, the effects of the pandemic are behind us. The scan volume of 188,348 at the HMCA-managed sites in Fiscal 2023 was 13.0% higher than that achieved in Fiscal 2020 (166,698), when COVID-19 first hit our shores. I am grateful that we have maintained positive trends in both revenue and profit over the course of some very challenging years.”

Stock Repurchase Plan

As part of its stock repurchase plan announced on September 13, 2022, the company repurchased 103,148 shares at a cost of $1,759,457 as of June 30, 2023.

Looking Forward

Despite the challenges, Fonar Corp (

FONR, Financial) continues to innovate, focusing on research to quantify cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) flow and its role in neurodegenerative diseases. The company also expanded its network of HMCA-managed sites in New York in July 2023.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.