Carnival Corp (CCL) Reports Record Revenue and Strong Q3 2023 Earnings

Strong demand and reduced debt contribute to optimistic outlook

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Summary
  • Carnival Corp (CCL) reports record Q3 2023 revenue of $6.9 billion
  • U.S. GAAP net income of $1.07 billion, exceeding June guidance
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $2.22 billion also surpassed June guidance
  • Company reduced its debt by nearly $4 billion from Q1 2023 peak

Released on September 29, 2023, Carnival Corp (

CCL, Financial)'s Q3 2023 earnings report showcases an all-time high revenue of $6.9 billion, demonstrating strong earnings momentum. The company's U.S. GAAP net income of $1.07 billion and adjusted net income of $1.18 billion exceeded the June guidance range. The adjusted EBITDA of $2.22 billion also surpassed the June guidance.

Financial Highlights

Carnival Corp (

CCL, Financial) reported a third-quarter record of total customer deposits reaching $6.3 billion. The company's cumulative advanced booked position for the full year 2024 is well above the historical range at higher prices than 2023 levels. The company also reduced its debt by nearly $4 billion from its peak in the first quarter of 2023 and ended the third quarter with $5.7 billion of liquidity.

CEO Commentary

“We delivered over $1 billion to the bottom line with revenue reaching an all-time high” commented Carnival Corporation & plc’s Chief Executive Officer Josh Weinstein. “Both revenue and earnings significantly exceeded expectations this quarter enabling us to take up expectations for the year.”

Third Quarter 2023 Results

For the first time since the resumption of guest cruise operations, U.S. GAAP net income turned positive, generating $1.07 billion, marking a significant milestone. Adjusted net income of $1.18 billion exceeded the June guidance range of $0.95 billion to $1.05 billion. Adjusted EBITDA of $2.22 billion also exceeded the June guidance range of $2.05 billion to $2.15 billion.

2023 Outlook

For the full year 2023, the company expects adjusted EBITDA of $4.1 billion to $4.2 billion, within the June guidance range, despite the $125 million net unfavorable impact from fuel price and currency from June guidance. The company also expects fuel consumption per available lower berth day for full year 2023 to be nearly 16 percent lower than 2019, better than previously expected.

Financing and Capital Activity

Carnival Corporation & plc Chief Financial Officer David Bernstein noted, “We are accelerating our debt repayment efforts and aggressively managing down our interest expense. In just the last six months, we have reduced our debt balance by over 10 percent or nearly $4 billion. With improving performance, growing operating cash flows and $5.7 billion of liquidity, we are on a path to end the year with less than $31 billion of debt.”

Other Recent Highlights

Among other achievements, Carnival Corporation was named one of America’s Best Employers for Women by Forbes for the second year. The company also continues to expand next-generation internet across its fleet with the installation of SpaceX’s Starlink on Costa Cruises, Cunard and P&O Cruises (UK) ships, with plans for all of the company’s capacity to have Starlink capability by the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.