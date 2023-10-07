Unveiling Pfizer (PFE)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A deep dive into Pfizer's current market valuation, financial strength, and growth prospects

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Pfizer Inc (

PFE, Financial) has experienced a daily gain of 3.37% and a 3-month loss of -7.09%. Despite these fluctuations, its Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) remains at a solid 3.76. Yet, the question remains: is Pfizer (PFE) significantly undervalued? This article seeks to answer this question through a comprehensive valuation analysis. We invite you to delve into the following analysis to gain a deeper understanding of Pfizer's intrinsic value.

Company Introduction

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding COVID-19 product sales). Pfizer's top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, and cardiovascular treatment Eliquis. With international sales representing close to 50% of its total sales, Pfizer has a strong global presence. Let's compare the stock price of $33.17 with the GF Value of $50.97 to determine if the stock is undervalued.

1707885531456602112.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance and growth, and future estimates of business performance. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair trading value of the stock.

According to our valuation method, Pfizer (

PFE, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. This assessment is based on historical multiples, an internal adjustment factor based on Pfizer's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and have poor future returns. Conversely, if the share price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued and have higher future returns.

Because Pfizer is significantly undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1707885503094718464.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Before investing in a company, it's crucial to assess its financial strength. Investing in companies with poor financial strength can result in a higher risk of permanent loss. The cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage are great ways to understand the financial strength of a company. Pfizer's cash-to-debt ratio is 0.69, which is lower than 54.59% of 1057 companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. The overall financial strength of Pfizer is 6 out of 10, indicating fair financial strength.

1707885558040100864.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. Pfizer has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $77.90 billion and an EPS of $3.76. Its operating margin is 30.09%, which ranks better than 95.05% of 1051 companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Pfizer's profitability at 9 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. A faster-growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Pfizer is 34.4%, which ranks better than 90.37% of 924 companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 29.6%, which ranks better than 76.21% of 887 companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another way to determine its profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Pfizer's ROIC is 13.17, and its WACC is 7.2.

1707885575853309952.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Pfizer (

PFE, Financial) shows every sign of being significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 76.21% of 887 companies in the Drug Manufacturers industry. To learn more about Pfizer stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.