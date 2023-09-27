Insider Sell: CTO Jonathan Hyman Sells 15,000 Shares of Braze Inc (BRZE)

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago

On September 27, 2023, Jonathan Hyman, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Braze Inc (

BRZE, Financial), sold 15,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider transactions that have been taking place at Braze Inc over the past year.

Jonathan Hyman is a key figure at Braze Inc, serving as the company's CTO. He has been instrumental in shaping the technological direction of the company, leveraging his extensive experience in the tech industry. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 275,576 shares and has not made any purchases.

Braze Inc is a leading company in the customer engagement platform space. It provides brands with a comprehensive suite of software solutions to help them create personalized and relevant experiences for their customers across various channels. The company's platform is used by many of the world's leading brands to drive engagement and growth.

The recent sale by the insider comes at a time when the stock is trading at $46.19 per share, giving the company a market cap of $4.621 billion. This sale follows a trend of insider selling at Braze Inc, with 52 insider sells recorded over the past year compared to just 3 insider buys.

The relationship between insider transactions and stock price can often provide valuable insights into the company's performance and the insiders' perception of its future prospects. In the case of Braze Inc, the high number of insider sells could be interpreted as a lack of confidence in the company's future performance. However, it's also important to consider other factors such as the insiders' personal financial needs and tax considerations.

The following image provides a visual representation of the insider transaction trend at Braze Inc over the past year:

1707938372305027072.png

As seen in the image, the number of insider sells has significantly outnumbered the insider buys, indicating a trend of insiders cashing out their holdings. This could be a red flag for potential investors, suggesting that the insiders might be anticipating a downturn in the stock's performance.

However, it's crucial to note that insider transactions should not be the sole basis for investment decisions. They should be considered alongside other fundamental and technical analysis to gain a comprehensive understanding of the stock's potential.

In conclusion, the recent sale of 15,000 shares by CTO Jonathan Hyman is part of a broader trend of insider selling at Braze Inc. While this could be a cause for concern, potential investors should consider other factors and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.