Insider Buying: CEO Ravi Venkatesan Acquires 16,000 Shares of Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP)

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 27, 2023, Ravi Venkatesan, the CEO of Cantaloupe Inc (

CTLP, Financial), purchased 16,000 shares of the company, marking a significant insider buying activity. This move has sparked interest among investors and market watchers, prompting a closer look at the company's performance and the implications of this insider buying.

Who is Ravi Venkatesan?

Ravi Venkatesan is the CEO of Cantaloupe Inc, a seasoned executive with a proven track record in the technology industry. His strategic leadership and vision have been instrumental in driving the company's growth and success. Over the past year, Venkatesan has purchased a total of 28,315 shares and has not sold any shares, demonstrating his confidence in the company's future prospects.

About Cantaloupe Inc

Cantaloupe Inc is a leading technology company that provides comprehensive solutions for unattended retail, offering innovative technology for vending, micro markets, office coffee service, and other sectors. The company's solutions drive operational efficiency and customer engagement, enabling businesses to maximize their revenue potential.

Insider Buying Analysis

The insider's recent acquisition of 16,000 shares is a positive signal to the market. Over the past year, there have been five insider buys in total, with no insider sells, indicating a strong belief in the company's potential among its top executives.

1707938373378768896.png

The above insider trend image shows a consistent pattern of insider buying, which often suggests that those who are most familiar with the company believe its stock is undervalued. This could be a bullish sign for the stock's future performance.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Cantaloupe Inc were trading at $6.28, giving the company a market cap of $453.982 million.

1707938391368138752.png

The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, is $10.02 for Cantaloupe Inc. With a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.63, the stock is considered a possible value trap, suggesting investors should think twice before investing. This valuation is based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the insider's recent purchase of Cantaloupe Inc shares, coupled with the company's solid fundamentals and growth prospects, could make it an attractive investment opportunity. However, the current valuation suggests caution, and potential investors should conduct thorough research before making a decision.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.