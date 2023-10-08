Value-focused investors are always on the hunt for stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that merits attention is Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV ( ASR, Financial). The stock, which is currently priced at 245.71, recorded a loss of 4.31% in a day and a 3-month decrease of 11.19%. The stock's fair valuation is $322.08, as indicated by its GF Value.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on three factors:

1. Historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at.

2. GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

3. Future estimates of the business performance.

We believe the GF Value Line is the fair value that the stock should be traded at. The stock price will most likely fluctuate around the GF Value Line. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

The Potential Value Trap

However, investors need to consider a more in-depth analysis before making an investment decision. Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV should not be ignored. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Piotroski F-score and Altman Z-score. These indicators suggest that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV operates airports in southeast Mexico. The company's segments include Cancun; Aerostar; Airplan; Merida; Villahermosa; Holding and Services and other. It generates maximum revenue from the Cancun segment.

This is the income breakdown of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV:

Conclusion

In conclusion, while Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV may initially appear as an attractive investment opportunity due to its current undervaluation, investors should proceed with caution. The company's low Piotroski F-score and Altman Z-score indicate potential financial instability, suggesting that this stock may be a value trap. Therefore, thorough due diligence and careful consideration are crucial before making an investment decision.