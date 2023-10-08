Alamo Group (ALG)'s True Worth: A Complete Analysis of Its Market Value

Is Alamo Group's stock fairly valued? Let's delve into its intrinsic value and financial strength to find out.

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

The stock of Alamo Group Inc (

ALG, Financial) has experienced a -3.98% change in the day's trading, with a -5.18% loss over the past three months. Despite these figures, the company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at a robust 10.42. This raises a pertinent question: is Alamo Group's stock fairly valued? This article aims to unravel this query by providing a comprehensive valuation analysis of Alamo Group. Let's dive in.

Introduction to Alamo Group Inc (ALG, Financial)

Alamo Group Inc is a leading entity in the design and manufacturing of agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment. The company's product range includes tractor-mounted mowing equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, and more. Alamo Group primarily generates its revenue from its Vegetation Management segment, with the United States being its major market.

The company's current stock price is $172.86, with a market cap of $2.10 billion. When compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $187.95, it appears that the stock is fairly valued. But, to gain a deeper understanding of this valuation, we need to consider the company's financial performance and future prospects.

1708247999664095232.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

At its current price of $172.86 per share, Alamo Group (

ALG, Financial) appears to be fairly valued according to the GF Value calculation. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1708247976272461824.png

Financial Strength of Alamo Group

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Therefore, it is crucial to assess a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. Alamo Group's cash-to-debt ratio is 0.31, which is lower than 64.11% of 209 companies in the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry. However, GuruFocus ranks Alamo Group's overall financial strength at 7 out of 10, indicating that it is fair.

1708248025970769920.png

Profitability and Growth of Alamo Group

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially if they have consistently demonstrated profitability over the long term. Alamo Group has been profitable for 10 years over the past 10 years, with revenues of $1.60 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $10.42 in the past 12 months. Its operating margin of 11.32% is better than 73.68% of 209 companies in the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. Alamo Group's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 61.08% of 203 companies in the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 15.5%, ranking better than 61.11% of 180 companies in the industry. These figures indicate promising growth prospects for Alamo Group.

Comparing ROIC and WACC

Another way to assess a company's profitability is to compare its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). The ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. Ideally, the ROIC should be higher than the WACC. For Alamo Group, the ROIC is 12.56, and the WACC is 9.63, indicating a healthy financial position.

1708248043553292288.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Alamo Group (

ALG, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, its profitability is strong, and its growth prospects are promising. To learn more about Alamo Group's stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.