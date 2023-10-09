Unveiling Alphabet (GOOG)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A detailed exploration of Alphabet Inc's intrinsic value, financial strength, profitability, and growth

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Alphabet Inc (

GOOG, Financial) witnessed a daily gain of 1.76%, and a 3-month gain of 10.52%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 4.72, the question arises: is the stock fairly valued? This article provides a comprehensive analysis of Alphabet's valuation, encouraging readers to delve into the following analysis for a clearer understanding of the company's true worth.

Company Overview

Alphabet Inc, an internet media titan, operates as a holding company with Google as its wholly-owned subsidiary. Google generates 99% of Alphabet's revenue, primarily from online ads. Other revenue sources include sales of apps and content on Google Play and YouTube, cloud service fees, hardware sales, and other licensing revenue. Alphabet also invests in moonshot projects in its 'other bets' segment, focusing on technology to enhance health (Verily), provide faster internet access (Google Fiber), enable self-driving cars (Waymo), and more.

1708852541321641984.png

Decoding the GF Value

The GF Value is an exclusive measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the ideal fair trading value of the stock. If the stock price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line, it indicates whether the stock is overvalued or undervalued, thus influencing its future return.

Currently, Alphabet (

GOOG, Financial) appears to be fairly valued based on the GF Value. Priced at $134.17 per share, Alphabet has a market cap of $1.70 trillion. As Alphabet is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1708852524171132928.png

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can pose a high risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to assess a company's financial strength before purchasing shares. Alphabet's cash-to-debt ratio of 4.06 ranks worse than 56.59% of 569 companies in the Interactive Media industry. However, Alphabet's overall financial strength is 9 out of 10, indicating strong financial stability.

1708852560426696704.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those demonstrating consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. Alphabet has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 25.75%, ranking better than 87.18% of 585 companies in the Interactive Media industry. Alphabet's growth is also impressive, with a 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of 22.9%, ranking better than 73.06% of 516 companies in the Interactive Media industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Alphabet's ROIC was 27.32, while its WACC came in at 11.24.

1708852577954693120.png

Conclusion

In summary, Alphabet (

GOOG, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is robust. Its growth ranks better than 64.84% of 384 companies in the Interactive Media industry. To learn more about Alphabet stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.