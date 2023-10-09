Evergy (EVRG): A Modestly Undervalued Gem in the Utilities Sector?

An In-depth Analysis of Evergy's Market Value, Financial Strength, and Growth Prospects

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Evergy Inc (

EVRG, Financial) recently experienced a daily loss of 3.44% and a 3-month loss of 10.97%. Despite these setbacks and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 3.29, the stock appears to be modestly undervalued. This article aims to provide a comprehensive analysis of Evergy's valuation, encouraging investors to delve deeper into the company's financial performance and prospects.

Company Overview

Evergy Inc is a regulated electric utility serving eastern Kansas and western Missouri. With major operating subsidiaries including Evergy Metro, Evergy Kansas Central, Evergy Missouri West, and Evergy Transmission Co., the utility has a combined rate base of approximately $18 billion. As one of the largest wind energy suppliers in the U.S., Evergy's stock price currently stands at $48.96, contrasting with its GF Value of $63.6, suggesting a potential undervaluation.

1708853312092110848.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, computed based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the stock's ideal fair trading value. If the stock price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line, it may indicate overvaluation or undervaluation.

According to the GF Value, Evergy (

EVRG, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1708853293641367552.png

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with weak financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Evergy's financial strength is ranked as 3 out of 10 by GuruFocus, indicating a poor balance sheet. This is largely due to Evergy's cash-to-debt ratio of 0, which is worse than 100% of companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry.

1708853340252667904.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies typically carries less risk. Evergy has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 22.76%, better than 77.45% of companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. However, the average annual revenue growth of Evergy is 5.8%, which ranks worse than 60.29% of companies in the industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 3.5%, which ranks worse than 53.19% of companies in the industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another measure of a company's profitability is the comparison of its Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC). For the past 12 months, Evergy's ROIC is 4.14, and its WACC is 5.65.

1708853358170734592.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Evergy (

EVRG, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. Despite its poor financial condition, the company demonstrates strong profitability. However, its growth ranks worse than 53.19% of companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. For a more detailed financial overview of Evergy, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

For a list of high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.