Value-focused investors are always on the hunt for stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that merits attention is Marathon Digital Holdings Inc ( MARA, Financial). The stock, which is currently priced at 9.22, recorded a gain of 8.47% in a day and a 3-month decrease of 31.73%. The stock's fair valuation is $25.77, as indicated by its GF Value.

What is GF Value?

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on three factors:

Historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at.

GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.

Future estimates of the business performance.

Understanding the Risks

However, investors need to consider a more in-depth analysis before making an investment decision. Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with Marathon Digital Holdings Inc ( MARA, Financial) should not be ignored. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Altman Z-score of -0.5. These indicators suggest that Marathon Digital Holdings, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

What is the Altman Z-score?

Before delving into the details, let's understand what the Altman Z-score entails. Invented by New York University Professor Edward I. Altman in 1968, the Z-Score is a financial model that predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within a two-year time frame. The Altman Z-Score combines five different financial ratios, each weighted to create a final score. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

Company Overview

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc focuses on mining digital assets. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company currently operates in the Digital Currency Blockchain segment. The company's cryptocurrency machines are located in the United States.

Key Drivers of Marathon Digital Holdings's Low Altman Z-Score

A dissection of Marathon Digital Holdings's Altman Z-score reveals Marathon Digital Holdings's financial health may be weak, suggesting possible financial distress:

The first factor we need to consider is a measure of short-term liquidity. This is calculated as the working capital divided by total assets. When we evaluate the data provided: 2021: 0.01; 2022: 0.00; 2023: 0.00, it's clear that Marathon Digital Holdings has experienced a declining trend in its Working Capital to Total Assets ratio over the past few years. This decline suggests potential liquidity issues that the company may be facing. The ratio is strikingly low, which unfavorably influences the overall Z-Score.

The EBIT to Total Assets ratio serves as a crucial barometer of a company's operational effectiveness, correlating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to total assets. An analysis of Marathon Digital Holdings's EBIT to Total Assets ratio from historical data (2021: -0.06; 2022: -0.13; 2023: -0.38) indicates a recent dip following an initial rise. This reduction suggests that Marathon Digital Holdings might not be utilizing its assets to their full potential to generate operational profits, which could be negatively affecting the company's overall Z-score.

Conclusion

In conclusion, despite its seemingly attractive valuation, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc ( MARA, Financial) might be a potential value trap due to its low Altman Z-Score and declining financial health. Thorough due diligence and careful consideration of these risk factors are crucial before making an investment decision.

