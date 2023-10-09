Value-focused investors are always on the hunt for stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that merits attention is Studio City International Holdings Ltd ( MSC, Financial). The stock, which is currently priced at 5.55, recorded a gain of 10.34% in a day and a 3-month decrease of 28.02%. The stock's fair valuation is $8.71, as indicated by its GF Value.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on historical multiples, GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance.

If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Scrutinizing the Risks

Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with Studio City International Holdings should not be ignored. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Altman Z-score of -0.52, and the company's revenues and earnings have been on a downward trend over the past five years. This raises a crucial question: Is Studio City International Holdings a hidden gem or a value trap?

These indicators suggest that Studio City International Holdings, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

Decoding the Altman Z-score

Before delving into the details, let's understand what the Altman Z-score entails. Invented by New York University Professor Edward I. Altman in 1968, the Z-Score is a financial model that predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within a two-year time frame. The Altman Z-Score combines five different financial ratios, each weighted to create a final score. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

Studio City International Holdings: A Snapshot

Studio City International Holdings Ltd is a world-class gaming, retail, and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It operates Studio City Casino with around 250 mass-market gaming tables; approximately 970 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, it offers non-gaming attractions, including the world's first figure-8 Ferris wheel, a Warner Bros-themed family entertainment center, a 4-D Batman flight simulator, an exclusive night club, and a live performance arena. Geographically, the company derives the majority of its revenue from the Macau region.

Studio City International Holdings's Low Altman Z-Score: A Breakdown of Key Drivers

A dissection of Studio City International Holdings's Altman Z-score reveals Studio City International Holdings's financial health may be weak, suggesting possible financial distress:

The Retained Earnings to Total Assets ratio provides insights into a company's capability to reinvest its profits or manage debt. Evaluating Studio City International Holdings's historical data, 2021: -0.36; 2022: -0.42; 2023: -0.51, we observe a declining trend in this ratio. This downward movement indicates Studio City International Holdings's diminishing ability to reinvest in its business or effectively manage its debt. Consequently, it exerts a negative impact on its Z-Score.

When it comes to operational efficiency, a vital indicator for Studio City International Holdings is its asset turnover. The data: 2021: 0.03; 2022: 0.02; 2023: 0.05 from the past three years suggests a decreasing trend in this ratio. The asset turnover ratio reflects how effectively a company is using its assets to generate sales. Therefore, a drop in this ratio can signify reduced operational efficiency, potentially due to underutilization of assets or decreased market demand for the company's products or services. This shift in Studio City International Holdings's asset turnover underlines the need for the company to reassess its operational strategies to optimize asset usage and boost sales.

The Bearish Signs: Declining Revenues and Earnings

One of the telltale indicators of a company's potential trouble is a sustained decline in revenues. In the case of Studio City International Holdings, both the revenue per share (evident from the last five years' TTM data: 2019: 9.93; 2020: 5.80; 2021: 0.87; 2022: 0.56; 2023: 0.87; ) and the 5-year revenue growth rate (-62.2%) have been on a consistent downward trajectory. This pattern may point to underlying challenges such as diminishing demand for Studio City International Holdings's products, or escalating competition in its market sector. Either scenario can pose serious risks to the company's future performance, warranting a thorough analysis by investors.

The Red Flag: Sluggish Earnings Growth

Despite its low price-to-fair-value ratio, Studio City International Holdings's falling revenues and earnings cast a long shadow over its investment attractiveness. A low price relative to intrinsic value can indeed suggest an investment opportunity, but only if the company's fundamentals are sound or improving. In Steelcase's case, the declining revenues, EBITDA, and earnings growth suggest that the company's issues may be more than just cyclical fluctuations.

Without a clear turnaround strategy, there's a risk that the company's performance could continue to deteriorate, leading to further price declines. In such a scenario, the low price-to-GF-Value ratio may be more indicative of a value trap than a value opportunity.

Conclusion: A Value Trap?

While Studio City International Holdings ( MSC, Financial) may seem like an attractive investment opportunity due to its current undervaluation, the company's declining revenues, earnings, and low Altman Z-Score suggest that it could be a potential value trap. Investors are advised to undertake thorough due diligence and consider these risk factors before making an investment decision.

GuruFocus Premium members can find stocks with high Altman Z-Score using the following Screener: Walter Schloss Screen .

Investors can find stocks with good revenue and earnings growth using GuruFocus' Peter Lynch Growth with Low Valuation Screener.