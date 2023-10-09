Unveiling Baytex Energy (BTE)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

An in-depth analysis of Baytex Energy's intrinsic value, financial strength, profitability, and growth

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Baytex Energy Corp (

BTE, Financial) experienced a daily loss of -5.91%, despite a 3-month gain of 31.35%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 1.15, the question arises: is the stock fairly valued? In this article, we'll delve into a comprehensive valuation analysis of Baytex Energy, providing you with the insights you need to make informed investment decisions.

Baytex Energy Corp (BTE, Financial): A Snapshot

Baytex Energy Corp is an oil and gas company with operations predominantly in Canada and the United States. The company's primary revenue source is from Canada, with extensive exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada. As of October 02, 2023, the company's market cap stands at $3.60 billion, with sales amounting to $1.90 billion. The stock price is $4.15, while the GF Value, our proprietary estimation of fair value, is $3.91. This comparison lays the groundwork for a deeper exploration of Baytex Energy's value.

1708857495553835008.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value that the stock should ideally be traded at. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Based on our valuation method, Baytex Energy (

BTE, Financial) is believed to be fairly valued. The stock's fair value is estimated considering three key factors: historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. At its current price of $4.15 per share, Baytex Energy stock is believed to be fairly valued. As Baytex Energy is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1708857473575682048.png

Baytex Energy's Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss to investors. To avoid this risk, investors must review a company's financial strength before purchasing shares. Two key indicators of financial strength are the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage. Baytex Energy has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.01, ranking worse than 95.61% of 1026 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. The overall financial strength of Baytex Energy is 4 out of 10, indicating that its financial strength is poor.

1708857521105534976.png

Profitability and Growth of Baytex Energy

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Baytex Energy has been profitable 4 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $1.90 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.15. Its operating margin of 21.83% is better than 69.56% of 979 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Baytex Energy's profitability as poor.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. A faster-growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Baytex Energy is 16.5%, ranking better than 62.33% of 860 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 26.5%, ranking better than 63.56% of 826 companies in the Oil & Gas industry.

ROIC vs WACC

A company's profitability can also be evaluated by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC exceeds the WACC, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Baytex Energy's ROIC was 11.26 while its WACC came in at 17.32.

1708857538809692160.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Baytex Energy (

BTE, Financial) is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor, and its profitability is poor. However, its growth ranks better than 63.56% of 826 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about Baytex Energy stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.