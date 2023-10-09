Long-established in the Utilities - Regulated industry, The AES Corp ( AES, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. However, it has recently witnessed a daily loss of 4.05%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of -29%. Fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of The AES Corp.

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned The AES Corp the GF Score of 69 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Understanding The AES Corp Business

The AES Corp, with a market cap of $9.77 billion and sales of $12.95 billion, operates in the global power industry. As of year-end 2022, its generation portfolio consists of over 32 gigawatts of generation including renewable energy (46%), gas (32%), coal (20%), and oil (2%). The company owns and operates six electric utilities, distributing power to 2.6 million customers. With an operating margin of 17.97%, the company's financial performance is a key area of interest for investors.

Financial Strength Breakdown

The AES Corp's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. The company's low cash-to-debt ratio at 0.08 indicates a struggle in handling existing debt levels. The company's debt-to-equity ratio is 10.65, which is worse than 98.67% of 452 companies in the Utilities - Regulated industry. A high debt-to-equity ratio suggests over-reliance on borrowing and vulnerability to market fluctuations.

Growth Prospects

A lack of significant growth is another area where The AES Corp seems to falter, as evidenced by the company's low Growth rank. Over the past five years, The AES Corp has witnessed a decline in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). The three-year growth rate is recorded at -13.6, while the five-year growth rate is at -18.1. These figures underscore potential challenges in the company's profitability.

Next Steps

Given the company's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. While the company has a strong reputation in the Utilities - Regulated industry, its recent performance and future prospects suggest that it may struggle to maintain its historical success. Investors should consider these factors when making investment decisions.

