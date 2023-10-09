Super Micro Computer Inc ( SMCI, Financial) is a major player in the provision of high-performance server technology services. The company caters to a diverse range of markets, including cloud computing, data center, Big Data, high-performance computing, and the "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Super Micro Computer Inc's solutions range from server, storage, blade, and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. A significant portion of the company's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Overview of Super Micro Computer Inc's Stock

As of the most recent data, Super Micro Computer Inc has an outstanding share count of 52.91 million. Institutional ownership stands at 29.49 million shares, making up 56.17% of the total shares. Meanwhile, insiders hold 7.33 million shares, accounting for 13.97% of the total share count.

In the past week, Super Micro Computer Inc's stock value has seen a decline of about 14.75%. However, as of Oct 02, 2023, the stock rose by 4.14%, contrasting with its three-month return of 14.57%. The company's market cap has also seen notable fluctuations, rising to $13.19 billion in the most recent quarter from $5.59 billion in the preceding one. This volatility has sparked keen interest in the company's ownership trends.

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

Super Micro Computer Inc's institutional ownership history reveals the levels of trust and confidence that major players have in the company's future. As of 2023-08-31, Super Micro Computer Inc's institutional ownership level is 56.17%, up from institutional ownership of 52.41% as of 2023-05-31 and up from institutional ownership of 53.22% from a year ago.

Among the most significant stakeholders, the top fund managers owning chunks of Super Micro Computer Inc's stock are HOTCHKIS & WILEY (Trades, Portfolio), Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), and Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio), with 0.08%, 0.07%, and 0.07% of shares outstanding respectively.

Delving into Earnings: Past and Future

Over the past three years, Super Micro Computer Inc's Ebitda growth averaged 86.9% per year, which is better than 96.73% of 1955 companies in the Hardware industry. This growth extends to the five-year marker, with a growth of 44.4%.

However, the estimated earnings growth for Super Micro Computer Inc is 0% per year, lower than the earnings growth of 92.6% during the past three years. The EPS Growth Rate (Future 3Y to 5Y Estimate) is projected using a combination of historical data and industry trends, factoring in company-specific elements, broader economic conditions, and anticipated market dynamics.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership offers insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. Super Micro Computer Inc's insider ownership is approximately 13.97% as of 2023-08-31, compared to insider ownership of 13.89% from a year ago, reflecting the increased faith of those intimately familiar with the company's operations.

Conclusion

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. Super Micro Computer Inc's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

