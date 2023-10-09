Unveiling Plug Power (PLUG)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

An in-depth exploration of Plug Power's intrinsic value and market performance

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Plug Power Inc (

PLUG, Financial) has experienced a daily loss of -5.86% and a 3-month loss of -30.82%. With a Loss Per Share of 1.43, the question that arises is whether the stock is significantly overvalued. This comprehensive analysis aims to answer that question by providing an in-depth look at the company's valuation, financial strength, profitability, and growth. We encourage you to read on for a well-rounded understanding of Plug Power's market performance and value.

Company Overview

Plug Power Inc is a leader in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem. The company's operations span from production, storage, and delivery to energy generation. Plug Power plans to build and operate green hydrogen highways across North America and Europe, delivering green hydrogen solutions directly to customers and through joint venture partners into multiple end markets. These markets include material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications. The company's stock price currently stands at $7.16, which is significantly higher than its GF Value of $3.66, suggesting an overvaluation.

1708867922937511936.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on historical multiples that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance.

According to the GF Value, Plug Power (

PLUG, Financial) is significantly overvalued. The stock's fair value is estimated based on historical multiples, internal adjustments based on past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the share price is significantly above the GF Value Line, the stock may be overvalued and have poor future returns. Conversely, if the share price is significantly below the GF Value Line, the stock may be undervalued and have higher future returns. Given its current price of $7.16 per share, Plug Power stock appears to be significantly overvalued.

As a result, the long-term return of Plug Power's stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

gf-value?&symbol=PLUG?width=560&height=450&t=1696260828

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.