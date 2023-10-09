Unraveling Ownership Trends: A Deep Dive into Crocs Inc's (CROX) Institutional and Insider Ownership

An in-depth analysis of the ownership structure and recent performance of Crocs Inc (CROX), offering valuable insights for potential investors.

36 minutes ago

Crocs Inc (

CROX, Financial), a leading player in the design, development, marketing, distribution, and sale of casual lifestyle footwear accessories, has been a subject of keen interest for investors. As of the latest data, the company has an outstanding share count of 61.64 million. Institutional ownership stands at 36.37 million shares, making up 58.99% of the total shares, while insiders hold 10.08 million shares, accounting for 16.35% of the total share count.

1708875279054667776.png

Recent Stock Performance

Crocs Inc (

CROX, Financial) experienced a decline of about 4.01% in its stock value over the past week. As of Oct 02 2023, the stock rose by 1.8%, contrasting with its three-month return of -20.16. A closer look reveals fluctuations in its market cap, which dropped to $6.98 billion in the most recent quarter from $7.84 billion in the preceding one. This volatility has sparked keen interest in the company's ownership trends.

1708875221810806784.png

Institutional Ownership and Key Players

Crocs Inc's institutional ownership history reveals the levels of trust and confidence that major players have in the company's future. As of 2023-08-31, Crocs Inc's institutional ownership level is 58.99%, down from institutional ownership of 65.59% as of 2023-05-31 and down from institutional ownership of 79.44% from a year ago.

1708875241767305216.png

Among the most significant stakeholders , the top fund managers owning chunks of Crocs Inc's stock are

Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio), and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio), with 0.04%, 0.01%, and 0% of shares outstanding respectively. Recent institutional trading activity paints a vivid picture of the market sentiment.

Earnings: Past and Future

Financial performance remains a cornerstone of investment decisions. Over the past three years, Crocs Inc's Ebitda growth averaged 89.5% per year, which is better than 96.62% of 857 companies in the Manufacturing - Apparel & Accessories industry. This growth extends to the five-year marker, with a growth of 86.1% .

Looking forward, the estimated earnings growth for Crocs Inc is 0% per year, lower than the earnings growth of 73.8% during the past three years.

Insider Ownership and Activities

Insider ownership offers insights into the convictions of the company's board directors and C-level employees. Crocs Inc's insider ownership is approximately 16.35% as of 2023-08-31, compared to insider ownership of 16.66% from a year ago, reflecting the descreased faith of those intimately familiar with the company's operations.

Recent insider trades provide a nuanced view of this sentiment. During the past three months, Crocs Inc had 1 insider sell transactions and 5 insider buy transactions.

1708875258284474368.png

Next steps

In the ever-evolving realm of stocks, understanding the nuances of ownership and earnings is critical. Crocs Inc's recent dip is a case study in how major players react to market shifts, and their movements offer crucial insights for potential investors. As always, a holistic view, combining both past performance and future projections, remains key to sound investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
