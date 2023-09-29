On September 29, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, added 330,801 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust ( ECAT, Financial) to its portfolio. The shares were acquired at a price of $14.79 each, bringing the firm's total holdings in ECAT to 15,335,732 shares. This transaction represents a 2.20% change in shares and has a 0.13% impact on the firm's portfolio. The firm now holds a 5.91% position in its portfolio and a 14.98% stake in ECAT.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is a renowned investment firm with a portfolio of 624 stocks. The firm's equity stands at $3.84 billion, with its top holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund ( GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust ( BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II ( BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr ( BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust ( ECAT, Financial). The firm primarily invests in the Financial Services and Technology sectors.

Overview of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust ( ECAT, Financial) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company based in the USA. The company aims to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. As of October 2, 2023, the company's market capitalization stands at $1.51 billion, and its stock price is $14.75. However, the company's PE percentage is currently not applicable, indicating that the company is at a loss. The GF Value of the stock is also not available, making it impossible to evaluate the stock's GF Valuation.

Performance and Financial Health of ECAT

ECAT's stock has seen a -0.27% change since the transaction and a -26.25% change since its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The stock's Year-to-Date (YTD) change stands at 8.86%. The GF Score of the stock is 22/100, indicating poor future performance potential. The stock's Financial Strength is ranked 8/10, while its Profitability Rank is 2/10. The Growth Rank, GF Value Rank, and Momentum Rank of the stock are not applicable due to insufficient data.

Market Momentum of ECAT

The stock's RSI 5-day, 9-day, and 14-day values are 49.86, 40.78, and 38.55 respectively. The Momentum Index for 6-1 month and 12-1 month are 2.73 and 20.47 respectively. The RSI 14-day rank and Momentum Index 6-1 month rank are 634 and 620 respectively.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of ECAT shares represents a significant addition to its portfolio. Despite the stock's poor performance potential and financial health, the firm's increased stake in ECAT could indicate a long-term investment strategy. For value investors, keeping track of such guru transactions can provide valuable insights into potential investment opportunities.