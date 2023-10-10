Value-focused investors are always on the hunt for stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that merits attention is Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP ( BIP, Financial). The stock, which is currently priced at 27.23, recorded a loss of 7.38% in a day and a 3-month decrease of 24.5%. The stock's fair valuation is $52.71, as indicated by its GF Value.

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on three factors: historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at, GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance.

We believe the GF Value Line is the fair value that the stock should be traded at. The stock price will most likely fluctuate around the GF Value Line. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

However, investors need to consider a more in-depth analysis before making an investment decision. Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP should not be ignored. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Altman Z-score of 0.46. These indicators suggest that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

Decoding the Altman Z-Score

Before delving into the details, let's understand what the Altman Z-score entails. Invented by New York University Professor Edward I. Altman in 1968, the Z-Score is a financial model that predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within a two-year time frame. The Altman Z-Score combines five different financial ratios, each weighted to create a final score. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

Company Overview

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is a Bermuda exempted limited partnership that owns and operates quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, by virtue of barriers to entry or other characteristics tend to appreciate in value over time. It focuses on acquiring infrastructure assets that have low maintenance capital costs and high barriers to entry.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP's Low Altman Z-Score: A Breakdown of Key Drivers

A dissection of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP's Altman Z-score reveals Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP's financial health may be weak, suggesting possible financial distress:

The EBIT to Total Assets ratio serves as a crucial barometer of a company's operational effectiveness, correlating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to total assets. An analysis of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP's EBIT to Total Assets ratio from historical data (2021: 0.07; 2022: 0.05; 2023: 0.05) indicates a recent dip following an initial rise. This reduction suggests that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP might not be utilizing its assets to their full potential to generate operational profits, which could be negatively affecting the company's overall Z-score.

Conclusion

Despite the seemingly attractive valuation, the low Altman Z-score and declining EBIT to Total Assets ratio suggest that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP might be a potential value trap. Therefore, investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough due diligence before making an investment decision.

