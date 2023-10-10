Unveiling Hecla Mining Co (HL)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A deep dive into the intrinsic value of Hecla Mining Co (HL), analyzing its financial strength, profitability, and growth prospects.

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Despite a daily loss of 7.42% and a 3-month loss of 29.51%, Hecla Mining Co (

HL, Financial) presents a compelling case for value investors. The company's Loss Per Share stands at 0.08, suggesting a challenging financial period. However, is the stock modestly undervalued as our analysis suggests? This comprehensive analysis aims to answer this question and provide insights into the company's valuation.

Introduction to Hecla Mining Co

Hecla Mining Co is a leading producer and explorer of silver, gold, lead, and zinc. The company operates through several business segments, including Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Keno Hill, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations. A majority of its revenue is derived from Canada. With a current stock price of $3.62, the company's market cap stands at $2.20 billion, presenting an interesting comparison with its GF Value of $4.94.

1708973734196412416.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the stock's fair trading value. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Hecla Mining Co's stock appears to be modestly undervalued based on the GF Value calculation. Given this undervaluation, the long-term return of its stock is likely to exceed its business growth.

1708973706690166784.png

Assessing Hecla Mining Co's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before buying shares. Hecla Mining Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.19, which ranks worse than 87.4% of 2628 companies in the Metals & Mining industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Hecla Mining Co's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

1708973761513914368.png

Profitability and Growth of Hecla Mining Co

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term. Hecla Mining Co has been profitable 3 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $718.30 million and a Loss Per Share of $0.08. Its operating margin of 5.26% is better than 60.82% of 855 companies in the Metals & Mining industry. However, GuruFocus ranks Hecla Mining Co's profitability as poor.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Hecla Mining Co's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is -2.1%, which ranks worse than 77.3% of 599 companies in the Metals & Mining industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -1.4%, ranking worse than 62.84% of 1846 companies in the Metals & Mining industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) provides another perspective on profitability. ROIC measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. Ideally, the ROIC should be higher than the WACC. For the past 12 months, Hecla Mining Co's ROIC is 1.29, and its WACC is 12.12.

1708973780950319104.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hecla Mining Co (

HL, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. While the company's financial condition is fair, its profitability is poor, and its growth ranks worse than 62.84% of 1846 companies in the Metals & Mining industry. For more information about Hecla Mining Co, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.