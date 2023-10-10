Value-focused investors are always on the hunt for stocks that are priced below their intrinsic value. One such stock that merits attention is B. Riley Financial ( RILY, Financial). The stock, which is currently priced at 38.19, recorded a loss of 6.83% in a day and a 3-month decrease of 15.41%. The stock's fair valuation is $74.37, as indicated by its GF Value.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value represents the current intrinsic value of a stock derived from our exclusive method. The GF Value Line on our summary page gives an overview of the fair value that the stock should be traded at. It is calculated based on three factors: historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at, GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance.

We believe the GF Value Line is the fair value that the stock should be traded at. The stock price will most likely fluctuate around the GF Value Line. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

The Complexity of Investment Decision-Making

However, investors need to consider a more in-depth analysis before making an investment decision. Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, certain risk factors associated with B. Riley Financial should not be ignored. These risks are primarily reflected through its low Altman Z-score of 0.65. These indicators suggest that B. Riley Financial, despite its apparent undervaluation, might be a potential value trap. This complexity underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making.

Understanding the Altman Z-score

Before delving into the details, let's understand what the Altman Z-score entails. Invented by New York University Professor Edward I. Altman in 1968, the Z-Score is a financial model that predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within a two-year time frame. The Altman Z-Score combines five different financial ratios, each weighted to create a final score. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

Company Introduction

B. Riley Financial Inc is a diversified financial services company. The company through its subsidiaries offers investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional and high net worth clients. It also provides internet access and subscription services. The reportable operating segments of the company include Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer segment.

Breaking Down B. Riley Financial's Low Altman Z-Score

A dissection of B. Riley Financial's Altman Z-score reveals B. Riley Financial's financial health may be weak, suggesting possible financial distress:

The Retained Earnings to Total Assets ratio provides insights into a company's capability to reinvest its profits or manage debt. Evaluating B. Riley Financial's historical data, 2021: 0.08; 2022: 0.01; 2023: -0.01, we observe a declining trend in this ratio. This downward movement indicates B. Riley Financial's diminishing ability to reinvest in its business or effectively manage its debt. Consequently, it exerts a negative impact on its Z-Score.

The EBIT to Total Assets ratio serves as a crucial barometer of a company's operational effectiveness, correlating earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to total assets. An analysis of B. Riley Financial's EBIT to Total Assets ratio from historical data (2021: 0.20; 2022: 0.01; 2023: 0.04) indicates a descending trend. This reduction suggests that B. Riley Financial might not be utilizing its assets to their full potential to generate operational profits, which could be negatively affecting the company's overall Z-score.

When it comes to operational efficiency, a vital indicator for B. Riley Financial is its asset turnover. The data: 2021: 0.49; 2022: 0.19; 2023: 0.27 from the past three years suggests a decreasing trend in this ratio. The asset turnover ratio reflects how effectively a company is using its assets to generate sales. Therefore, a drop in this ratio can signify reduced operational efficiency, potentially due to underutilization of assets or decreased market demand for the company's products or services. This shift in B. Riley Financial's asset turnover underlines the need for the company to reassess its operational strategies to optimize asset usage and boost sales.

Conclusion

Despite its seemingly attractive valuation, the analysis of B. Riley Financial's Altman Z-score and other key financial indicators suggest that it might be a potential value trap. This underlines the importance of thorough due diligence in investment decision-making. GuruFocus Premium members can find stocks with high Altman Z-Score using the following Screener: Walter Schloss Screen .