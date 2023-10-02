Warren Buffett Reduces Stake in HP Inc

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On October 2, 2023, renowned investor

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) reduced his stake in HP Inc (HPQ, Financial), a leading player in the PC and printing markets. This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, Buffett's investment philosophy, and the current state of HP Inc.

Details of the Transaction

The transaction saw Buffett reduce his holdings in HP Inc by 5,125,638 shares, representing a -4.83% change. The shares were traded at a price of $25.76 each. Following the transaction, Buffett's total holdings in HP Inc stand at 100,922,113 shares, accounting for 0.75% of his portfolio. This reduction has a minor impact of -0.04% on Buffett's portfolio. Notably, Buffett's holdings represent 10.21% of HP Inc's total shares.

Profile of Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), often referred to as "The Oracle of Omaha," is one of the most successful and respected investors in history. He studied under the legendary Benjamin Graham at Columbia University, who had a significant influence on Buffett's investment strategies. Buffett is the Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, which he transformed from a textile company into a major insurance conglomerate. His investment philosophy is rooted in value investing, an adaptation of Benjamin Graham's approach. Buffett seeks to acquire great companies trading at a discount to their intrinsic value and hold them for a long time. He currently holds 49 stocks in his portfolio, with a total equity of $348.19 billion. His top holdings include Apple Inc (AAPL, Financial), American Express Co (AXP, Financial), Bank of America Corp (BAC, Financial), Chevron Corp (CVX, Financial), and Coca-Cola Co (KO, Financial). The technology and financial services sectors dominate his portfolio.

1709116455158546432.png

Overview of HP Inc

HP Inc, formerly known as Hewlett-Packard, is a titan in the PC and printing markets. The company has focused on these markets since it exited IT infrastructure in 2015 with the split from Hewlett Packard Enterprise. HP Inc has a broad and global customer base, with only one-third of sales coming from the U.S. The company's market capitalization stands at $25.37 billion, with a current stock price of $25.67. According to GuruFocus, HP Inc's stock is modestly undervalued, with a GF Value of $31.86. The company's GF Score stands at 88/100, indicating good outperformance potential.

1709116434287689728.png

Analysis of HP Inc's Stock

HP Inc's stock has a PE Percentage of 11.07, indicating that the company is profitable. The company's Financial Strength is ranked 5/10, while its Profitability Rank and Growth Rank are both 8/10. The GF Value Rank is 7/10, and the Momentum Rank is 10/10. The company's Piotroski F-Score is 6, and its Altman Z score is 1.92. HP Inc's interest coverage is 9.44, indicating that the company can comfortably meet its interest expenses.

Other Gurus' Investments in HP Inc

Other notable gurus who hold HP Inc stock include Dodge & Cox,

Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio), and Jefferies Group (Trades, Portfolio). Berkshire Hathaway Inc, led by Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio), holds the most shares of HP Inc.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent reduction in his stake in HP Inc is a significant move that reflects his investment strategy. Despite the reduction, HP Inc remains a substantial part of Buffett's portfolio. The company's strong financial performance, as indicated by its profitability and growth ranks, suggests that it remains a valuable investment. However, investors should always conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions.

Also check out:

    Disclosures

    I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.