Unveiling DuPont de Nemours (DD)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

A deep dive into the intrinsic value of DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD) using GuruFocus's proprietary GF Value

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Today, we delve into the valuation of DuPont de Nemours Inc (

DD, Financial), a diversified global specialty chemicals company. The stock experienced a daily gain of 1.09%, and a 3-month gain of 4.41%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 9.69, we aim to answer the question: is the stock modestly undervalued? This article provides a comprehensive valuation analysis of DuPont de Nemours, and we encourage you to read on for more insights.

Company Overview

DuPont de Nemours, a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations in 2019, is a diversified global specialty chemicals company. Its portfolio includes specialty chemicals and downstream products serving various industries such as electronics and communication, automotive, construction, safety and protection, and water management. The company has the advantage of producing patented specialty chemicals that command pricing power. Noteworthy products include Kevlar, Tyvek, and Nomex, which have evolved over time to enable a wide range of applications across multiple industries.

The company's stock price currently stands at $74.12, while the GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is $88.85. This comparison sets the stage for a deeper exploration of the company's value.

1709214966302638080.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is derived from three key factors: historical multiples that the stock has traded at, GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance.

The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value that the stock should ideally be traded at. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Based on GuruFocus' valuation method, the stock of DuPont de Nemours is believed to be modestly undervalued. Since DuPont de Nemours is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1709214946450997248.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.