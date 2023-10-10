General Mills Inc (GIS): A Deep Dive into Its Performance Potential

Unraveling the Factors That Could Limit the Company's Growth

33 minutes ago

Long-established in the Consumer Packaged Goods industry, General Mills Inc (

GIS, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. It has recently witnessed a daily gain of 0.74%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of -17.65%. However, fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of General Mills Inc.

1709221815823368192.png

Understanding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned General Mills Inc the GF Score of 61 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

General Mills Inc: A Snapshot

With a market cap of $36.64 billion and sales of $20.28 billion, General Mills Inc is a leading global packaged food company that produces snacks, cereal, convenient meals, yogurt, dough, baking mixes and ingredients, pet food, and superpremium ice cream. Its largest brands are Nature Valley, Cheerios, Old El Paso, Yoplait, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, BLUE, and Haagen-Dazs. In fiscal 2022, 77% of its revenue was derived from the United States, although the company also operates in Canada, Europe, Australia, Asia, and Latin America. While most of General Mills' products are sold through retail stores to consumers, the company also sells products into the food-service channel and the commercial baking industry.

1709221840083222528.png

Financial Strength Breakdown

General Mills Inc's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. The company's Altman Z-Score is just 2.88, which is below the safe threshold of 2.99. Although this does not imply immediate danger of financial distress, the stock may face some financial struggles if the Altman Z-score drops below 1.81. Additionally, the company's low cash-to-debt ratio at 0.04 indicates a struggle in handling existing debt levels.

Conclusion

Given the company's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. While General Mills Inc has a strong history, the current indicators suggest that it may struggle to maintain its performance in the future. This analysis underscores the importance of thorough research and careful consideration when investing.

GuruFocus Premium members can find more companies with strong GF Scores using the following screener link: GF Score Screen

