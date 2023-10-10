Long-established in the Semiconductors industry, Wolfspeed Inc ( WOLF, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. However, it has recently witnessed a daily loss of 7.81%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of -37.45%. Fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Wolfspeed Inc.

Understanding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Wolfspeed Inc the GF Score of 53 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Wolfspeed Inc: A Snapshot of Its Business

With a market cap of $4.39 billion and sales of $921.9 million, Wolfspeed Inc is a key player in the manufacturing of wide bandgap semiconductors. The company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride materials and devices for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. Its applications span across transportation, power supplies, inverters, and wireless systems. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Europe, with a significant presence in the United States, China, Japan, South Korea, and other countries.

Financial Strength Analysis

Wolfspeed Inc's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. The company's interest coverage ratio of 0 positions it worse than 0% of 648 companies in the Semiconductors industry. This ratio highlights potential challenges the company might face when handling its interest expenses on outstanding debt. The company's Altman Z-Score is just 0.68, which is below the distress zone of 1.81. This suggests that the company may face financial distress over the next few years. Additionally, the company's low cash-to-debt ratio at 0.71 indicates a struggle in handling existing debt levels. The company's debt-to-equity ratio is 2.58, which is worse than 97.72% of 789 companies in the Semiconductors industry. A high debt-to-equity ratio suggests over-reliance on borrowing and vulnerability to market fluctuations.

Profitability Analysis

Wolfspeed Inc's low Profitability rank can also raise warning signals. Wolfspeed Inc's Operating Margin has declined over the past five years ((-379,119.00%)), as shown by the following data: 2019: -11.50; 2020: -40.30; 2021: -41.34; 2022: -31.39; 2023: -38.22. Additionally, Wolfspeed Inc's Gross Margin has also declined over the past five years, as evidenced by the data: 2019: 45.28; 2020: 33.67; 2021: 31.32; 2022: 33.41; 2023: 30.32. This trend underscores the company's struggles to convert its revenue into profits.

Growth Prospects

A lack of significant growth is another area where Wolfspeed Inc seems to falter, as evidenced by the company's low Growth rank. Lastly, Wolfspeed Inc predictability rank is just one star out of five, adding to investor uncertainty regarding revenue and earnings consistency.

Conclusion

Given Wolfspeed Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. While the company has a rich history in the Semiconductors industry, its current financial health and growth prospects may limit its ability to outperform in the future. Therefore, investors should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions.

