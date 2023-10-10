Unveiling Dollar General (DG)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Discover the intrinsic value of Dollar General Corp (DG) and explore its financial health, profitability, and growth prospects.

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Dollar General Corp (

DG, Financial) recently experienced a daily gain of 2.1% despite a 3-month loss of 38.34%. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 9.76, the stock appears to be significantly undervalued. This article offers an in-depth analysis of Dollar General's valuation, financial strength, profitability, and growth. We invite you to join us as we unravel the intrinsic value of this retail giant.

Company Overview

Dollar General Corp (

DG, Financial) is a leading American discount retailer, operating over 19,000 stores across 47 states. The company offers a wide variety of branded and private-label products, with most items sold at everyday low prices of $5 or less. In fiscal 2022, the company generated 80% of its net sales from consumables, 11% from seasonal merchandise, 6% from home products, and 3% from apparel. Despite the stock's current price of $105.96, the GuruFocus Fair Value (GF Value) estimates its intrinsic value to be $273.91, suggesting significant undervaluation.

1709229389343883264.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that estimates the intrinsic value of a stock. This measure is derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the fair trading value of the stock. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if the stock price is significantly below the GF Value Line, it is undervalued, and its future return is likely to be higher.

Currently, Dollar General's stock price is significantly below the GF Value Line, indicating that it is undervalued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

1709229361300766720.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before investing. Dollar General's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.02, which is lower than 94.43% of 305 companies in the Retail - Defensive industry. Despite this, Dollar General's overall financial strength is ranked 5 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

1709229413729566720.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is typically less risky. Dollar General has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 7.99%, ranking better than 86.82% of 311 companies in the Retail - Defensive industry. The company's overall profitability is ranked 9 out of 10, indicating strong profitability.

Furthermore, Dollar General's growth has been impressive. The company's average annual revenue growth is 15.9%, ranking better than 83.33% of 288 companies in the Retail - Defensive industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth is 18.1%, which ranks better than 72.37% of 257 companies in the Retail - Defensive industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. ROIC measures how effectively a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. WACC is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Dollar General's ROIC is 9.92, and its WACC is 3.85.

1709229433560236032.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dollar General (

DG, Financial) appears to be significantly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 72.37% of 257 companies in the Retail - Defensive industry. For more information about Dollar General's stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.