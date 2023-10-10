Quanterix (QTRX): A Closer Look at Its Modestly Undervalued Status

Unraveling the Intrinsic Value of Quanterix Corp

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Quanterix Corp (

QTRX, Financial) recently experienced a daily gain of 1.87% and a three-month gain of 21.86%. Despite its Loss Per Share of $1.77, the stock is considered modestly undervalued. This article delves into the valuation analysis of Quanterix, providing an in-depth look at the company's financial health and growth prospects. We invite you to explore this analysis further to understand whether Quanterix is a wise investment choice.

Company Overview

Quanterix Corp is a life sciences company that develops ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platforms to advance precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. The company's innovative Simoa bead-based and planar array platforms enable customers to reliably detect protein biomarkers in low concentrations in blood, serum, and other fluids, which are undetectable using conventional, analog immunoassay technologies. With a current stock price of $27.21 and a GF Value of $30.95, Quanterix Corp (

QTRX, Financial) has a market cap of $1 billion, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued.

1709230229882404864.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that represents the current intrinsic value of a stock. It is calculated based on historical multiples (PE Ratio, PS Ratio, PB Ratio, and Price-to-Free-Cash-Flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of the business performance. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should be traded.

Quanterix (

QTRX, Financial) stock is believed to be modestly undervalued based on the GuruFocus Value calculation. The company's GF Value suggests that the stock is likely to deliver a higher long-term return than its business growth due to its undervalued status.

1709230208260767744.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength pose a high risk of permanent capital loss to investors. To avoid this, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before purchasing shares. Factors such as the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company offer a great way to understand its financial strength. Quanterix has a cash-to-debt ratio of 7.6, ranking better than 66.11% of 832 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. The overall financial strength of Quanterix is 7 out of 10, indicating fair financial health.

1709230250556129280.png

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability over the long term offers less risk for investors. Quanterix has been profitable 0 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $111.10 million and a Loss Per Share of $1.77. Its operating margin is -43.41%, ranking worse than 68.72% of 828 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. Overall, the profitability of Quanterix is ranked 2 out of 10, indicating poor profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. Quanterix's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 51.51% of 728 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. However, its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -5.6%, ranking worse than 71.88% of 729 companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is another method of determining its profitability. For the past 12 months, Quanterix's ROIC is -50.76, and its WACC is 9.53.

1709230268344172544.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Quanterix (

QTRX, Financial) is believed to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair, but its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks worse than 71.88% of 729 companies in the Medical Devices & Instruments industry. To learn more about Quanterix stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.