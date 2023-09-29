Executive VP and CFO Dane Whitehead Sells 53,403 Shares of Marathon Oil Corp

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On September 29, 2023, Dane Whitehead, the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Marathon Oil Corp (

MRO, Financial), sold 53,403 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions made by the insider over the past year, which have seen a total of 416,221 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Marathon Oil Corp is a leading international exploration and production company. The company operates two segments: United States and International. The United States segment explores, produces, markets, and transports crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in the United States. The International segment explores and produces crude oil and condensate, LNG, and natural gas outside of the United States.

The insider's recent transaction has raised questions about the company's current valuation and future prospects. To understand the implications of this sale, it's essential to consider the company's recent performance, valuation, and insider trading trends.

1709236897911406592.png

The insider transaction history for Marathon Oil Corp shows a clear trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year. There have been 18 insider sells and 0 insider buys in total. This could indicate that insiders believe the company's stock is currently overvalued, prompting them to sell their shares.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Marathon Oil Corp were trading for $27.05 apiece, giving the company a market cap of $15.34 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 7.99, lower than both the industry median of 8.9 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the company's shares are currently undervalued compared to its peers and its own historical standards.

1709236921164627968.png

According to the GuruFocus Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates, Marathon Oil Corp is modestly undervalued. With a price of $27.05 and a GuruFocus Value of $28.46, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.95.

In conclusion, the insider's recent sale of shares, combined with the company's current valuation and insider trading trends, suggests a mixed outlook for Marathon Oil Corp. While the company appears to be modestly undervalued based on its GF Value, the trend of insider selling could be a cause for concern among investors. As always, potential investors should conduct their own thorough research before making any investment decisions.

  • CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.
  • Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.
  • Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying
  • Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.