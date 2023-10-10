Unveiling RPC (RES)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

An in-depth analysis of RPC (RES)'s intrinsic value and future prospects

Author's Avatar
40 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

RPC Inc (

RES, Financial) has been gaining attention from value investors due to its recent performance. With a daily gain of 3.34% and a 3-month gain of 21.33%, coupled with its Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 1.35, the question arises: is RPC (RES) modestly undervalued? This article delves into a comprehensive valuation analysis of RPC, providing valuable insights into its intrinsic value and future prospects.

A Snapshot of RPC Inc (RES, Financial)

Established as an oilfield services company, RPC provides specialized services and equipment primarily to independent and major oil and gas companies. Its operations span across the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States. The company operates through two segments: Technical Services and Support Services, with the former being the primary revenue generator. The current stock price of RPC stands at $8.66, while our GF Value estimates its fair value at $10.6. This discrepancy paves the way for a deeper exploration into the company's valuation.

1709335786949705728.png

Understanding the GF Value of RPC (RES, Financial)

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides a fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded. If the stock price significantly deviates from the GF Value Line, its future return is likely to be affected.

Based on our analysis, RPC appears to be modestly undervalued. With a market cap of $1.90 billion and a stock price of $8.66 per share, the future return of RPC's stock is likely to be higher than its business growth due to its relative undervaluation.

1709335766733160448.png

Financial Strength of RPC

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Therefore, understanding a company's financial strength is crucial before deciding to buy its stock. RPC's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 3.5, which is better than 71.54% of the companies in the Oil & Gas industry. With an overall financial strength ranked at 10 out of 10, RPC's financial health appears robust.

1709335814661472256.png

Profitability and Growth of RPC

Companies with consistent profitability offer less risk for investors. RPC has been profitable 6 times over the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 20.2%, ranking better than 67.52% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Furthermore, RPC's growth has been impressive, with a 3-year average EBITDA growth rate of 83.9%, ranking better than 93.95% of companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) offers insights into its profitability. For the past 12 months, RPC's ROIC has been 32.88, significantly higher than its WACC of 11.47, indicating efficient cash flow generation relative to the capital invested in its business.

1709335833015746560.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, RPC (

RES, Financial) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's strong financial condition, fair profitability, and impressive growth prospects make it an attractive investment. To learn more about RPC's stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.