Unveiling Atlanta Braves Holdings (BATRA)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

An in-depth look into the financial performance and valuation of Atlanta Braves Holdings (BATRA)

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc (

BATRA, Financial) recently recorded a daily gain of 2.74%, despite a 3-month loss of 0.34%. With a Loss Per Share of 3.39, the question arises - is the stock fairly valued? In this comprehensive guide, we will delve into the financial analysis of Atlanta Braves Holdings (BATRA) and assess its intrinsic value.

Company Introduction

Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, the owner and operator of the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, The Battery Atlanta, and Truist Park. With a stock price of $40.52, the company boasts a market cap of $2.40 billion. The question is, does this align with the company's fair value as estimated by the GF Value?

1709336254295834624.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure that estimates a stock's intrinsic value. It is calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Atlanta Braves Holdings (

BATRA, Financial) appears to be fairly valued according to the GF Value Line. With a market cap of $2.40 billion and a current price of $40.52 per share, the stock's long-term return is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1709336234855235584.png

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Therefore, it is crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. Atlanta Braves Holdings has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.2, ranking worse than 76.86% of 994 companies in the Media - Diversified industry. This indicates that the financial strength of Atlanta Braves Holdings is poor.

1709336274868895744.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk. Atlanta Braves Holdings has been profitable 1 year over the past 10 years. Its operating margin of -46.08% ranks worse than 88.2% of 1025 companies in the Media - Diversified industry. However, the 3-year average annual revenue growth of Atlanta Braves Holdings is 12.4%, ranking better than 80.4% of 944 companies in the same industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to assess a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) and the weighted average cost of capital (WACC). For the past 12 months, Atlanta Braves Holdings's ROIC is -19.41, and its WACC is 8.93.

1709336294770868224.png

Conclusion

In summary, Atlanta Braves Holdings (

BATRA, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. Despite its poor financial condition and profitability, its growth ranks better than 98.95% of 761 companies in the Media - Diversified industry. To learn more about Atlanta Braves Holdings stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.