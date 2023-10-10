Is EchoStar (SATS) Too Good to Be True? A Comprehensive Analysis of a Potential Value Trap

Uncovering the Hidden Risks of Investing in EchoStar

Author's Avatar
38 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Value-focused investors are constantly on the lookout for stocks that are undervalued, and EchoStar Corp (

SATS, Financial) seems to fit the bill. Currently priced at $14.73, the stock recorded a one-day loss of 8.28% and a 3-month decrease of 14.84%. According to its GF Value, the stock's fair valuation is $24.38. However, a deeper analysis reveals that EchoStar might be a potential value trap.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure that represents a stock's current intrinsic value. This value is derived from historical multiples, GuruFocus adjustment factors based on the company's past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

1709336573226516480.png

Unpacking the Risks of EchoStar

While EchoStar (

SATS, Financial) may seem undervalued, it's crucial to consider the associated risks. The company's low Altman Z-score of 1.33 indicates a potential financial distress, suggesting that EchoStar could be a value trap. This complexity underscores the importance of comprehensive due diligence before making an investment decision.

Demystifying the Altman Z-Score

The Altman Z-score is a financial model developed by New York University Professor Edward I. Altman in 1968. It predicts the probability of a company entering bankruptcy within two years by combining five different financial ratios, each weighted to create a final score. A score below 1.8 suggests a high likelihood of financial distress, while a score above 3 indicates a low risk.

A Snapshot of EchoStar's Business Operations

EchoStar Corporation is a provider of broadband technology and video delivery solutions for homes and offices. It operates in two segments - Hughes, which provides satellite broadband Internet access to North American customers, and EchoStar Satellite Services, which uses owned and leased in-orbit satellites to provide services primarily to DISH Network. Despite its seemingly attractive valuation with a GF Value of $24.38, a deeper look into EchoStar's financial health is necessary.

1709336592658726912.png

Breaking Down EchoStar's Low Altman Z-Score

The EBIT to Total Assets ratio is a key indicator of a company's operational effectiveness. Analysis of EchoStar's EBIT to Total Assets ratio from historical data (2021: 0.05; 2022: 0.03; 2023: 0.04) reveals a recent decline following an initial rise. This suggests that EchoStar might not be fully utilizing its assets to generate operational profits, which could negatively affect its overall Z-score.

Is EchoStar a Value Trap?

In conclusion, despite its seemingly attractive valuation, EchoStar's low Altman Z-Score and declining EBIT to Total Assets ratio suggest potential financial distress. These factors indicate that EchoStar (

SATS, Financial) might be a value trap, highlighting the importance of thorough due diligence before making investment decisions.

GuruFocus Premium members can find stocks with high Altman Z-Score using the following Screener: Walter Schloss Screen .

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.