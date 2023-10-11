Unveiling Wabash National Corp's Dividend Dynamics: A Comprehensive Analysis

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Delving into Wabash National Corp's dividend history, yield, growth, and sustainability

Wabash National Corp (

WNC, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on 2023-10-26, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-04. As investors anticipate this upcoming payment, it's crucial to examine the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Utilizing data from GuruFocus, this article provides an in-depth analysis of Wabash National Corp's dividend performance and assesses its sustainability.

About Wabash National Corp

Wabash National Corp is a leading innovator of connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries. The company's mission is to empower customers with breakthrough ideas and solutions that facilitate the movement of goods from the first to the final mile. It designs and manufactures a diverse array of products, including dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food-grade processing equipment.

1709509396414857216.png

Wabash National Corp's Dividend History

Since 2017, Wabash National Corp has maintained a consistent dividend payment record, with dividends currently distributed on a quarterly basis. The chart below shows the annual Dividends Per Share to track historical trends.

1709509415486357504.png

Wabash National Corp's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Wabash National Corp has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.56% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 1.56%. This suggests an expectation of consistent dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 3.70% per year. Based on Wabash National Corp's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Wabash National Corp stock as of today is approximately 1.87%.

1709509434201341952.png

Assessing Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To determine the sustainability of the dividend, it's essential to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, ensuring funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-06-30, Wabash National Corp's dividend payout ratio is 0.08. Wabash National Corp's profitability rank of 8 out of 10 suggests good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 9 years out of the past 10 years.

Future Outlook: Growth Metrics

For the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Wabash National Corp's growth rank of 8 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is strong relative to its competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Wabash National Corp's earnings increased by approximately 11.60% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 45.91% of global competitors.

Conclusion

Wabash National Corp's consistent dividend payments, moderate growth rate, low payout ratio, and strong profitability and growth metrics suggest that its dividends are sustainable in the long term. However, investors should always consider the overall financial health of the company and the market conditions before investing. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.