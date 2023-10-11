Unveiling Muncy Bank Financial Inc's Dividend Outlook: A Deep Dive into its Performance and Sustainability

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago

Exploring the past, present, and future of MYBF's dividends

Muncy Bank Financial Inc(

MYBF, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.4 per share, payable on 2023-10-16, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-04. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into Muncy Bank Financial Incs dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

Understanding Muncy Bank Financial Inc's Business

Muncy Bank Financial Inc is a holding company. It provides commercial, mortgage, residential real estate, and consumer loan financing as well as deposit, investment, and trust services to its customers serviced by its five community banking offices. The company's loan products include mortgage, home equity, vehicle, personal unsecured and commercial loans, as well as business and real estate loans; and consumer loan financing. It also offers investment services college savings strategies, insurance protection, portfolio analysis, wealth transition, and retirement accounts.

1709509895134380032.png

Tracing Muncy Bank Financial Inc's Dividend History

Muncy Bank Financial Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2004. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

1709509914319126528.png

Dissecting Muncy Bank Financial Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Muncy Bank Financial Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 4.48% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 4.51%. This suggests an expectation of increase dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Muncy Bank Financial Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 14.20%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 15.20% per year. And over the past decade, Muncy Bank Financial Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 13.20%.

Based on Muncy Bank Financial Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Muncy Bank Financial Inc stock as of today is approximately 9.09%.

1709509935710076928.png

Assessing Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2022-12-31, Muncy Bank Financial Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.39.

Muncy Bank Financial Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Muncy Bank Financial Inc's profitability 6 out of 10 as of 2022-12-31, suggesting fair profitability. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Future Prospects: Evaluating Growth Metrics

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Muncy Bank Financial Inc's growth rank of 6 out of 10 suggests that the company has a fair growth outlook.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Muncy Bank Financial Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Muncy Bank Financial Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 15.00% per year on average, a rate that outperforms than approximately 82.89% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Muncy Bank Financial Inc's earnings increased by approximately 17.80% per year on average, a rate that outperforms than approximately 72.02% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 11.20%, which outperforms than approximately 59.36% of global competitors.

Concluding Thoughts

Given Muncy Bank Financial Inc's consistent dividend payments, impressive growth rate, and solid profitability, it stands as a strong contender for dividend-focused investors. The company's robust growth metrics further reinforce the sustainability of its dividends. However, investors should continue to monitor these metrics to ensure the company's ability to maintain its dividend performance in the long run.

GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.