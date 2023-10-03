Saba Capital Management, L.P. Boosts Stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

On October 3, 2023,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, significantly increased its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). This article provides an in-depth analysis of the transaction, the profiles of both the firm and the traded company, and the potential implications for value investors.

Details of the Transaction

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) added 104,806 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust to its portfolio on October 3, 2023. The transaction was executed at a price of $14.75 per share, bringing the firm's total holdings in ECAT to 15,440,538 shares. This acquisition represents a 0.68% change in shares and has a 0.04% impact on the firm's portfolio. Following the transaction, ECAT now constitutes 5.94% of the firm's portfolio, with Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) owning 15.08% of the traded stock.

Profile of Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10174, is an investment firm with a diverse portfolio of 624 stocks. The firm's top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund (GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr (BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (ECAT, Financial). With a total equity of $3.84 billion, the firm is heavily invested in the Financial Services and Technology sectors. 1709539068406136832.png

Overview of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (

ECAT, Financial) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company based in the USA. The company aims to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains, and long-term capital appreciation. With a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, the company's current stock price stands at $14.44. The company's GF Score is 22/100, indicating poor future performance potential. 1709539046683836416.png

Analysis of the Traded Stock

Since the transaction, ECAT's stock price has decreased by 2.1%, with a year-to-date price change ratio of 6.57%. The stock's GF Value is currently not applicable, and its price to GF Value is also not applicable. ECAT's balance sheet rank is 8/10, while its profitability rank is 2/10. The stock's growth rank and momentum rank are both not applicable due to insufficient data.

Performance of the Traded Stock

ECAT's return on equity (ROE) is 13.55%, and its return on assets (ROA) is 12.30%. The stock's gross margin growth and operating margin growth are both not applicable. The stock's RSI 14 Day Rank is 459, and its Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month Rank is 640.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent acquisition of ECAT shares represents a significant addition to its portfolio. Despite ECAT's low GF Score and profitability rank, the firm's increased stake in the company indicates a potential long-term investment strategy. As always, value investors should conduct their own research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
