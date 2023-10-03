Saba Capital Management, L.P. Reduces Stake in Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On October 3, 2023,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, executed a significant transaction involving Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU, Financial). The firm reduced its holdings by 6,358 shares at a trade price of $3.1 per share. This move has slightly decreased the firm's total shares in CMU to 3,345,223, representing 0.27% of the firm's portfolio and 11.81% of CMU's total shares.

About Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) is a renowned investment firm located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York. The firm manages a diverse portfolio of 624 stocks, with a total equity of $3.84 billion. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund(GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust(BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II(BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr(BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust(ECAT, Financial). The firm primarily focuses on the Financial Services and Technology sectors. 1709539101528555520.png

Overview of Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust

Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust (

CMU, Financial) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company based in the USA. The company's primary objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax. It achieves this by investing a majority of its net assets, including assets attributable to preferred shares and borrowings for investment purposes, in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. As of October 4, 2023, the company has a market capitalization of $87.808 million and its stock is currently trading at $3.1 per share. 1709539080418623488.png

Performance Analysis of CMU

According to GuruFocus, CMU is significantly undervalued with a GF Value of 15.07. However, the stock's GF Score of 51/100 indicates poor future performance potential. The stock's Balance Sheet Rank is 4/10, its Profitability Rank is 2/10, and its Growth Rank is 0/10. Despite these low rankings, CMU has a Momentum Rank of 8/10, suggesting some potential for short-term gains.

Financial Health of CMU

CMU's financial health is a mixed bag. The company has a Piotroski F-Score of 4, indicating average financial health. However, its Altman Z Score is 0.00, suggesting potential bankruptcy risk. The company's Cash to Debt ratio is not applicable, indicating a lack of sufficient data. CMU's Return on Equity (ROE) is -6.80, and its Return on Assets (ROA) is -4.05, both of which are below average.

Momentum and Predictability of CMU

CMU's momentum indicators show some potential for short-term gains. The stock's RSI 5 Day is 19.33, its RSI 9 Day is 26.16, and its RSI 14 Day is 31.94. The stock's Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is 3.12, and its Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is 10.33. However, the stock's Predictability Rank is not available, indicating a lack of sufficient data to predict its future performance.

Conclusion

In conclusion,

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent transaction involving Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU, Financial) represents a minor adjustment in the firm's portfolio. Despite CMU's low GF Score and financial health indicators, its undervalued status and momentum indicators suggest some potential for short-term gains. However, investors should exercise caution due to the stock's poor growth and profitability ranks, as well as its potential bankruptcy risk.

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.