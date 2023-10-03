On October 3, 2023, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio), a New York-based investment firm, executed a significant transaction involving Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust ( CMU, Financial). The firm reduced its holdings by 6,358 shares at a trade price of $3.1 per share. This move has slightly decreased the firm's total shares in CMU to 3,345,223, representing 0.27% of the firm's portfolio and 11.81% of CMU's total shares.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio) is a renowned investment firm located at 405 Lexington Avenue, New York. The firm manages a diverse portfolio of 624 stocks, with a total equity of $3.84 billion. Its top holdings include Templeton Global Income Fund( GIM, Financial), BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust( BCAT, Financial), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II( BMEZ, Financial), BlackRock Innovation & Growth Tr( BIGZ, Financial), and BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust( ECAT, Financial). The firm primarily focuses on the Financial Services and Technology sectors.

Overview of Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust

Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust ( CMU, Financial) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company based in the USA. The company's primary objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax. It achieves this by investing a majority of its net assets, including assets attributable to preferred shares and borrowings for investment purposes, in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. As of October 4, 2023, the company has a market capitalization of $87.808 million and its stock is currently trading at $3.1 per share.

Performance Analysis of CMU

According to GuruFocus, CMU is significantly undervalued with a GF Value of 15.07. However, the stock's GF Score of 51/100 indicates poor future performance potential. The stock's Balance Sheet Rank is 4/10, its Profitability Rank is 2/10, and its Growth Rank is 0/10. Despite these low rankings, CMU has a Momentum Rank of 8/10, suggesting some potential for short-term gains.

Financial Health of CMU

CMU's financial health is a mixed bag. The company has a Piotroski F-Score of 4, indicating average financial health. However, its Altman Z Score is 0.00, suggesting potential bankruptcy risk. The company's Cash to Debt ratio is not applicable, indicating a lack of sufficient data. CMU's Return on Equity (ROE) is -6.80, and its Return on Assets (ROA) is -4.05, both of which are below average.

Momentum and Predictability of CMU

CMU's momentum indicators show some potential for short-term gains. The stock's RSI 5 Day is 19.33, its RSI 9 Day is 26.16, and its RSI 14 Day is 31.94. The stock's Momentum Index 6 - 1 Month is 3.12, and its Momentum Index 12 - 1 Month is 10.33. However, the stock's Predictability Rank is not available, indicating a lack of sufficient data to predict its future performance.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Saba Capital Management, L.P. (Trades, Portfolio)'s recent transaction involving Mfs High Yield Municipal Trust ( CMU, Financial) represents a minor adjustment in the firm's portfolio. Despite CMU's low GF Score and financial health indicators, its undervalued status and momentum indicators suggest some potential for short-term gains. However, investors should exercise caution due to the stock's poor growth and profitability ranks, as well as its potential bankruptcy risk.