Matson (MATX): Is it Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Unveiling the True Worth of Matson Inc (MATX)

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Matson Inc (

MATX, Financial) has recently seen a daily gain of 3.21%, and a 3-month gain of 14.62%. Despite the promising rise, the question remains: is the stock fairly valued? With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 12.19, the valuation analysis is crucial to understand the intrinsic worth of Matson Inc. Read on for an in-depth analysis of Matson's valuation.

Company Overview

Matson Inc is a prominent player in the ocean transportation and logistics services sector. The company's operations span across non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, California, Okinawa, and various islands in the South Pacific. Matson's logistics services include long haul and regional highway trucking services, warehousing and distribution services, supply chain management, and freight forwarding services. The majority of its revenue is generated from ocean transportation.

Matson's current stock price is $89.87 per share, with a market cap of $3.20 billion. The company's GF Value, a proprietary measure of intrinsic value, stands at $96.33, indicating that the stock is fairly valued.

1709578706021777408.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the fair value at which the stock should ideally be traded.

Matson's stock is believed to be fairly valued according to the GF Value calculation. Since the stock is fairly valued, the long-term return of Matson's stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1709578685788454912.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength can lead to a higher risk of permanent capital loss. Matson's cash-to-debt ratio of 0.15 is lower than 76.45% of 934 companies in the Transportation industry. However, its overall financial strength is ranked 7 out of 10 by GuruFocus, indicating fair financial strength.

1709578733276364800.png

Profitability and Growth

Consistent profitability over the long term reduces the risk for investors. Matson has been profitable for 10 out of the past 10 years. Its operating margin of 15.97% ranks better than 72.59% of 945 companies in the Transportation industry, indicating strong profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in a company's valuation. Matson's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 88.12% of 909 companies in the Transportation industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 84.6%, which ranks better than 93.64% of 817 companies in the Transportation industry.

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. Over the past 12 months, Matson's ROIC was 11.27, while its WACC came in at 9.8, indicating that the company is creating value for shareholders.

1709578751425118208.png

Conclusion

Overall, the stock of Matson Inc (

MATX, Financial) is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 93.64% of 817 companies in the Transportation industry. To learn more about Matson stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.