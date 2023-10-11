ProPetro Holding's Hidden Bargain: An In-Depth Look at the 25% Margin of Safety Based on its Valuation

Is ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) Modestly Undervalued? Let's Explore

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

ProPetro Holding Corp (

PUMP, Financial) experienced a 5.7% loss on October 04, 2023, despite a 15.3% gain over the past three months. With an Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) of 0.82, it raises the question; is the stock modestly undervalued? This article aims to provide a comprehensive valuation analysis of ProPetro Holding. So, let's delve into the details.

Introduction to ProPetro Holding

Based in Texas, ProPetro Holding Corp (

PUMP, Financial) is an oilfield services company providing hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and other complementary services to oil and gas companies. The company focuses on the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources, primarily in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding's stock price stands at $9.43, while its GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is $12.19. This suggests that the stock might be modestly undervalued.

1709579887414607872.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value. It's calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the fair trading value of the stock. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it's overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it's significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

ProPetro Holding (

PUMP, Financial), with a market cap of $1.10 billion, is believed to be modestly undervalued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1709579866736689152.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

ProPetro Holding's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's essential to review a company's financial strength before buying shares. ProPetro Holding has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.04, ranking better than 59.26% of 1026 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. This suggests a strong balance sheet.

1709579908339990528.png

Profitability and Growth

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors. ProPetro Holding has been profitable 4 over the past 10 years, with an operating margin of 13.93%, ranking better than 60.16% of 979 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. However, its average annual revenue growth of -15.4% ranks worse than 87.21% of 860 companies in the same industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -28.6%, which ranks worse than 89.95% of 826 companies in the Oil & Gas industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide insight into its profitability. ProPetro Holding's ROIC is 16.85, and its WACC is 13.76, indicating a strong performance relative to the capital invested in its business.

1709579925398224896.png

Conclusion

Overall, ProPetro Holding (

PUMP, Financial) stock appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is strong, and its profitability is fair. However, its growth ranks worse than 89.95% of 826 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about ProPetro Holding stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.