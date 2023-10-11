Long-established in the Semiconductors industry, Trina Solar Co Ltd ( TSL, Financial) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. It has recently witnessed a daily gain of 3.95%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of 19.46%. However, fresh insights from the GF Score hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of Trina Solar Co Ltd.

Understanding the GF Score

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned Trina Solar Co Ltd the GF Score of 69 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Trina Solar Co Ltd: A Snapshot

Trina Solar Co Ltd, with a market cap of $1.7 billion, is engaged in manufacturing photovoltaic products, photovoltaic systems, and smart energy. The company's business includes research and development, manufacture and sales of monocrystalline silicon-based photovoltaic modules; the photovoltaic systems business includes power station business and construction and management of photovoltaic power station projects, among others; smart energy business includes photovoltaic power generation, operation, and management of the photovoltaic power station, research and sales of the smart microgrid and multi-energy systems, and operation of the energy cloud platform, among others. The company reported sales of $14.07 billion and an operating margin of 7.93%.

Looking Ahead

Despite Trina Solar Co Ltd's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. The company's diminished rankings in these key areas suggest that it might not live up to its historical performance, indicating potential headwinds in the future.

