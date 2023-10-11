Unveiling Marriott International (MAR)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Delving into the true worth of Marriott International Inc (MAR) based on its intrinsic value

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Marriott International Inc (

MAR, Financial) registered a daily gain of 1.32%, and a 3-month gain of 5.03%. It reported an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 8.87. But is the stock modestly undervalued? This article aims to answer that question by conducting a thorough valuation analysis. Read on to gain a deeper understanding of Marriott International's financial position and potential.

Company Overview

Marriott International Inc (

MAR, Financial) operates over 1.5 million rooms across approximately 30 brands, including Marriott, Courtyard, and Sheraton. Its business model is heavily focused on managed and franchised rooms, which represent 99% of total rooms as of June 30, 2023. The vast majority of Marriott International's revenue and profitability stem from managed, franchise, and incentive fees. With a current stock price of $192.91 per share and a market cap of $57.50 billion, the company's valuation is a critical factor to explore.

1709591780468457472.png

Understanding GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value. It's derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides a snapshot of the stock's ideal fair trading value. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued, and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

According to GuruFocus Value calculation, Marriott International (

MAR, Financial) stock is modestly undervalued. This suggests that the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth.

1709591752052047872.png

These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with poor financial strength carries a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy its stock. Marriott International has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.05, which is lower than 88.12% of 808 companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. This suggests that the financial strength of Marriott International is fair.

1709591810105409536.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is less risky. Marriott International has been profitable 9 out of the past 10 years. The company had a revenue of $22.90 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $8.87 over the past twelve months. Its operating margin is 17.63%, which ranks better than 76.91% of 810 companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. This indicates fair profitability.

Growth is one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. Marriott International's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 56.41% of 757 companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. Its 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 17.8%, which ranks better than 67.61% of 599 companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. This indicates fair growth.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC) is another way to evaluate its profitability. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Marriott International's ROIC was 12.46, while its WACC came in at 11.64.

1709591838328881152.png

Conclusion

In summary, the stock of Marriott International (

MAR, Financial) is believed to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 67.61% of 599 companies in the Travel & Leisure industry. To learn more about Marriott International stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.