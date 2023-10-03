Insider Buying: Gaia Inc Chairman and 10% Owner Jirka Rysavy Acquires 100,000 Shares

2 hours ago
On October 3, 2023, Jirka Rysavy, Chairman and 10% Owner of Gaia Inc (

GAIA, Financial), purchased 100,000 shares of the company, marking a significant insider buying activity. This move is worth noting as insider buying often signals confidence in the company's future prospects.

Who is Jirka Rysavy?

Jirka Rysavy is the Chairman and 10% Owner of Gaia Inc. He has been with the company for several years, demonstrating a strong commitment to its growth and success. Over the past year, Rysavy has purchased 100,000 shares in total and sold 0 shares, indicating his bullish sentiment towards the company.

About Gaia Inc

Gaia Inc is a global digital video streaming service and online community that provides curated conscious media in four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—to its subscribers in 185 countries around the world. The company operates a digital content subscription service for its member community for accessing content, networking, and other features.

Insider Buying Analysis

The insider transaction history for Gaia Inc shows a positive trend. Over the past year, there have been 14 insider buys in total, with no insider sells recorded over the same timeframe. This suggests that insiders at Gaia Inc have a positive outlook on the company's future.

The recent purchase by the insider, Jirka Rysavy, further strengthens this positive trend. The purchase of 100,000 shares at a price of $2.7 per share indicates a strong belief in the company's potential for growth.

Stock Price and Valuation

On the day of the insider's recent buy, shares of Gaia Inc were trading for $2.7 apiece, giving the stock a market cap of $56.271 million. Despite the relatively small market cap, the insider's significant purchase suggests a belief in the company's potential for growth.

With a price of $2.7 and a GuruFocus Value of $6.88, Gaia Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.39. This indicates that the stock is currently undervalued, suggesting it may be a possible value trap.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. The current GF Value suggests that Gaia Inc's stock may be undervalued, providing a potential opportunity for investors.

In conclusion, the recent insider buying activity at Gaia Inc, coupled with the company's undervalued stock price, suggests a positive outlook for the company's future. Investors should keep a close eye on Gaia Inc for potential investment opportunities.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
