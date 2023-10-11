Unveiling Baker Hughes Co (BKR)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

An in-depth look at Baker Hughes Co's current valuation, financial strength, profitability, and growth prospects

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

With a daily loss of -4.03% and a three-month gain of 5.47%, Baker Hughes Co (

BKR, Financial) has an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 1.13. This raises the question: Is the stock significantly overvalued? In this article, we delve into the valuation analysis of Baker Hughes Co to provide an answer. Keep reading to discover more about this intriguing financial exploration.

Company Introduction

Baker Hughes Co is a global leader in oilfield services and oilfield equipment, with strong presences in the artificial lift, specialty chemicals, and completions markets. The company also focuses on industrial power generation, process solutions, and industrial asset management. It maintains a modest exposure to offshore oil and gas production and has high exposure to the liquid natural gas market as well as broader industrials end markets. With a current stock price of $33.14 per share, Baker Hughes Co has a market cap of $33.50 billion.

1709697472177111040.png

GF Value Analysis

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, derived from historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line represents the fair value that the stock should be traded at. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

Based on GuruFocus' valuation method, the stock of Baker Hughes Co appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's GF Value estimates the stock's fair value based on historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. This suggests that the long-term return of Baker Hughes Co's stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

1709697447132921856.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. Baker Hughes Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.42, which ranks worse than 53.31% of 1026 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Baker Hughes Co's financial strength as 6 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

1709697493719056384.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term, poses less risk. Baker Hughes Co has been profitable 3 times over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $23.30 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.13. Its operating margin is 9.89%, which ranks better than 53.42% of 979 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Baker Hughes Co at 4 out of 10, indicating poor profitability.

Growth is a crucial factor in the valuation of a company. Baker Hughes Co's 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 89.88% of 860 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. The company's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -32.1%, ranking worse than 91.16% of 826 companies in the Oil & Gas industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. For the past 12 months, Baker Hughes Co's return on invested capital is 5.25, and its cost of capital is 9.36.

1709697513931407360.png

Conclusion

Overall, Baker Hughes Co (

BKR, Financial) stock appears to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks worse than 91.16% of 826 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about Baker Hughes Co stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.