Unveiling Vermilion Energy (VET)'s Value: Is It Really Priced Right? A Comprehensive Guide

Exploring the intrinsic value of Vermilion Energy (VET) through the lens of GuruFocus.com's proprietary valuation model

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Vermilion Energy Inc (

VET, Financial) experienced a 6.33% loss in its daily stock price, with a 3.23% gain over the last three months. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) (EPS) stands at 5.18. The question that arises for potential investors is whether the stock is fairly valued. This article provides a comprehensive valuation analysis of Vermilion Energy to answer this question. We encourage you to read on for an in-depth understanding of the company's value.

Company Introduction

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas-producing company. It focuses on full-cycle exploration and production programs that include the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties. Its operations span across North America, Europe, and Australia, with the majority of its revenue derived from Canada. The company's stock price is currently $12.87, and its GF Value, an estimation of fair value, is $12.78. This close comparison paves the way for a deeper exploration of the company's value.

1709698724713725952.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a unique measure of a stock's intrinsic value, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line on our summary page provides an overview of the fair value at which the stock should ideally trade. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it indicates overvaluation, and the future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, the future return will likely be higher.

Based on GuruFocus' valuation method, Vermilion Energy (

VET, Financial) is believed to be fairly valued. The stock's fair value is estimated considering historical multiples, an internal adjustment based on the company's past business growth, and analyst estimates of future business performance. As Vermilion Energy is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth.

1709698705528979456.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid this, an investor must review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are great ways to understand its financial strength. Vermilion Energy has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.05, which ranks worse than 85.58% of 1026 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. The overall financial strength of Vermilion Energy is 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Vermilion Energy is fair.

1709698748407349248.png

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is less risky. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Vermilion Energy has been profitable 7 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.30 billion and Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $5.18. Its operating margin is 38.06%, which ranks better than 81.31% of 979 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Overall, the profitability of Vermilion Energy is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability.

Growth is one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. If a company's business is growing, it usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Conversely, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Vermilion Energy's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 73.02% of 860 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Vermilion Energy's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 40.9%, which ranks better than 78.21% of 826 companies in the Oil & Gas industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Vermilion Energy's ROIC was 11.64, while its WACC came in at 12.69.

1709698766941978624.png

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock of Vermilion Energy (

VET, Financial) is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 78.21% of 826 companies in the Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about Vermilion Energy stock, you can check out its 30-Year Financials here.

To find out the high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.