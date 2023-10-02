Director Jonathan Chadwick Sells 25,000 Shares of Elastic NV (ESTC)

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

On October 2, 2023, Jonathan Chadwick, a prominent director of Elastic NV, sold 25,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a larger trend for the insider, who has sold a total of 106,250 shares over the past year and made no purchases.

Jonathan Chadwick is a well-respected figure in the financial world, with a wealth of experience in various high-profile roles. He has served as the Chief Financial Officer of VMware and Skype, and as a Corporate Controller at Microsoft. His decision to sell a significant portion of his holdings in Elastic NV is therefore noteworthy.

Elastic NV is a company that specializes in making structured and unstructured data usable in real time for search, logging, security, and analytics use cases. Founded in 2012, the company develops open-source solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. With thousands of organizations worldwide using Elastic to power mission-critical systems, the company's performance and stock value are of significant interest to investors.

The insider's recent sale of Elastic NV shares is part of a broader trend within the company. Over the past year, there have been 24 insider sells and no insider buys. This could potentially indicate a lack of confidence in the company's future performance, although it's important to note that there can be many reasons for insiders to sell shares.

1709723210997563393.png

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Elastic NV were trading at $81.38, giving the company a market cap of $7.47 billion. However, according to the GuruFocus Value, the stock is significantly undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.68.

1709723229213425664.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus, calculated based on historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance. With a GF Value of $119.50, Elastic NV's current trading price suggests that the stock could be a good buy for value investors.

However, the insider's decision to sell a significant number of shares could be seen as a bearish signal. Investors should therefore carefully consider all available information and their own investment strategy before making a decision.

As always, it's important to remember that insider trading patterns should not be used in isolation when making investment decisions. They are just one piece of the puzzle and should be considered alongside other factors such as the company's financial health, market conditions, and industry trends.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.