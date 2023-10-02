Insider Sell: Vaxcyte Inc's COO Jim Wassil Sells 3,000 Shares

October 2, 2023
On October 2, 2023, Jim Wassil, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Vaxcyte Inc (

PCVX, Financial), sold 3,000 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of insider sell transactions that have been occurring over the past year.

But who is Jim Wassil? Wassil is a seasoned executive with a wealth of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. As the COO of Vaxcyte, he is responsible for overseeing the company's operations and ensuring its strategic goals are met. His decision to sell shares of the company he helps to manage is therefore noteworthy and warrants further analysis.

Vaxcyte Inc is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of novel vaccines. The company's lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company's mission is to improve global health by developing superior vaccines that are designed to prevent or treat some of the most common and deadly infectious diseases worldwide.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 8,800 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent transaction by Wassil is part of a larger trend of insider selling at Vaxcyte Inc. Over the past year, there have been 12 insider sells and 0 insider buys. This trend is illustrated in the following image:

1709750315382734848.png

The relationship between insider selling and stock price can be complex. While it's not uncommon for insiders to sell shares for personal reasons, such as diversifying their investment portfolio or meeting personal financial needs, a high volume of insider selling can sometimes be a bearish signal. However, it's important to consider the context of these sales and the overall performance of the company.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, shares of Vaxcyte Inc were trading for $50.43 apiece. This gives the stock a market cap of $4.492 billion. Despite the insider selling, the company's stock price has remained relatively stable, suggesting that the market does not view these sales as a negative signal about the company's future prospects.

In conclusion, while the insider's recent sell transaction and the overall trend of insider selling at Vaxcyte Inc are noteworthy, they should be considered in the context of the company's overall performance and market conditions. Investors should continue to monitor insider transactions as one of many factors in their investment decision-making process.

